It was a rare chance to play in front of the home crowd for the Warren Central boys’ basketball team in Tuesday’s game against Franklin-Simpson.
The home opener for the Dragons was also the only game at home between now and Jan. 17.
Head coach William Unseld said his team was probably a little too amped up playing in front of the home fans, but they were still good enough to roll to the 71-43 victory over the Wildcats and improve to 5-0 on the season in a tuneup before heading to the King of the Bluegrass.
“I think we were really jacked up and kind of got away from what we really needed to do,” Unseld said. “We came out early and lost our discipline because we were too excited. I told them we have to be able to control our emotions. We were too emotional and defensively we were flying all over the place.
“They were just excited about playing at home in front of a good crowd. We have to grow from it.”
Warren Central started strong, scoring the first 11 points and built a 20-4 lead after a layup from Braylon Boards less than six minutes in.
Franklin-Simpson (3-2) got hot from 3-point range -- with four in the first half -- and started to slowly trim the deficit. The Wildcats got as close as 10 in the second quarter before the Dragons stretched the margin back to 35-20 at the half.
The Wildcats scored the first five points in the second half to again trim the Warren Central lead down to 10 before Unseld called a timeout. The Dragons responded with a 20-3 run the remainder of the third quarter to make the score 55-28.
Franklin-Simpson was unable to get closer than 23 in the final period.
Unseld said the timeout was the turning point in the game.
“I said, ‘Fellas, what did we just say coming out of half?’ ” Unseld said. “Get the ball to the rim, get in the paint and then if we are open we will shoot (the 3). We did and then boom, boom, boom -- we are off to the races.”
“We did what we needed to do to get the win and compete. I thought we played better in the second half. We moved the ball better in the second half.”
Kade Unseld, who missed the last two games with an ankle injury, led the Dragons with 17 points, while Chappelle Whitney added 11 points.
“I was gassed at first, but once I got back in I let (the game) come to me,” Kade Unseld said. “If I was open, then I would shoot it. We just try to get each other the ball.”
Gabe Jones led Franklin-Simpson with 14 points.
Warren Central will face DeSales in the opening round of the King of the Bluegrass Tournament at 8 p.m. CST on Friday at Fairdale High School in Louisville.
Franklin-Simpson will face Warren East in the Kentucky 2A sectional championship at Hart County High School at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
FSHS 9 11 8 15 -- 43
WCHS 24 11 20 16 -- 71
FS -- Jones 14, G. Dickerson 7, Hogan 5, Gamble 5, Mylor 3, Phillips 3, Sharer 2, Johnson 2, Martin 2.
WC -- Unseld 17, Whitney 11, Villafuerte 9, Glover 8, Hammer 8, Wells 7, Boards 5, Jefferson 4, Walkup 2.
Franklin-Simpson 66, Warren Central 31, girls
The Lady Cats used a strong second half to pull away and make it back-to-back wins after dropping two straight to Bowling Green and South Warren.
Franklin-Simpson (4-2) never trailed, jumping out to an 8-2 advantage and pushing the lead to 23-8 early in the second period. Warren Central (3-6) got as close as 10 in the second, but the Lady Cats pushed the lead back to 33-19 by halftime.
The Lady Cats continued to pull away in the second half, opening with an 11-2 run and holding Warren Central without a point for the final 4½ minutes of the game.
“We wanted to work on a few things tonight in this game,” Franklin-Simpson coach Ashley Taylor said. “I thought in the first half we gave up too many points. We gave up 19 and I know that sounds weird, but I thought we fouled too much in that second quarter. I thought the second half we played very solid defense and offensively I think we are starting to click.”
Hadley Turner led Franklin-Simpson with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
“She is as solid as they come,” Taylor said. “I wouldn’t have it any other way. I trust her around the basket to be able to score those easy buckets -- and then defensively being able to rebound for us. She’s definitely our glue piece there.”
Malyea Partinger added 13 points and Katelyn McAlister added 11 points.
Kennedee Robinson led Warren Central with 11 points.
Warren Central will host South Warren at 6 p.m. on Friday. Franklin-Simpson will face Logan County in the Kentucky 2A sectional championship at Hart County High School at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
FSHS 14 19 16 17 -- 66
WCHS 6 13 7 5 -- 31
FS -- Turner 18, Partinger 13, McAlister 11, Ray 6, Brown 5, Smith 5, Warfield 3, Savage 3, Nolan 2.
WC -- Robinson 11, Akhmedova 9, Downey 4, Frausto 3, H. Bailey 2, J. Bailey 2.