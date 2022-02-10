The Warren Central boys’ basketball team was firing on all cylinders in Wednesday’s 93-65 win at South Warren High School.
Warren Central (17-3 overall, 5-2 District 14) scorched the nets, shooting 67% from the field to cruise past the Spartans and stay in the hunt for the top seed in the District 14 tournament.
“We are starting to play our best ball at the right time,” WC coach William Unseld said. “If you are going to beat us, you are going to beat us going up and down the floor. We are going to speed you up as much as we can.
“What makes us dangerous is we have so many guys that can score the basketball.”
Warren Central never trailed, scoring the first 12 points en route to a 24-13 lead after one quarter.
The Dragons' lead grew to as much as 21 points in the second quarter before South Warren (11-13, 1-7) used a mini-run to trim the deficit 50-34 at halftime.
South Warren got as close as 10 points in the third quarter, but Warren Central used a 12-2 run to double its lead and maintain the momentum the rest of the way. The Dragons' lead grew to 30 points in the final minutes.
“We are starting to play again,” Unseld said. “We’ve got our legs back. They love playing with each other and sharing the ball. That’s our pace. When (South Warren) was making shots I was like, ‘That’s fine. Let’s go right back.’”
Jaden Lawrence led Warren Central with 21 points.
“It felt good scoring that much and doing that well offensively because we’ve been struggling lately,” Lawrence said.
Kaden Unseld added 18 points. Izayiah Villafuerte had 15 points, with Damarion Walkup tallying 14 points and Chappelle Whitney finished with 13 points.
Linkin Lockhart and Ty Price had 20 points each for South Warren.
The Spartans play at Metcalfe County at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
The Dragons host Louisville Central at noon on Saturday, before hosting Greenwood at 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Warren Central needs a win to have any chance at the top seed in the district tournament. If the Dragons beat Greenwood and the Gators beat Warren East on Friday, Greenwood, Warren Central and Bowling Green all finish 6-2 -- with the top three seeds determined by a draw.
“I told them before tonight, ‘Monday doesn't matter if you don’t take care of business tonight,’” Unseld said. “We took care of business tonight. We’ll get to it and see what happens.”
WCHS 24 26 24 19 -- 93
SWHS 13 21 20 11 -- 65
WC -- Lawrence 21, Unseld 18, Villafuerte 15, Walkup 14, Whitney 13, Glover 5, Jefferson 4, Wells 3.
SW -- Lockhart 20, Price 20, Goley 11, Rowe 5, Faulkner 5, Linhardt 2, Bratcher 2.
South Warren 43, Warren Central 32, Girls
One night after an overtime loss to Butler County, the Spartans needed a fourth-quarter rally to sweep the season series against the Lady Dragons.
“Sometimes you have to win a way you don’t want to win,” South Warren coach Lane Embry said. “As long as it comes out as a win, that is what matters in the end.
“I was proud of them for pulling it out. It would have been an easy situation to kind of give up and fold up. I thought we showed some fight late.”
South Warren (10-15 overall, 4-4 District 14) beat the Lady Dragons 61-29 at Warren Central on Jan. 25. The Spartans appeared on the way to another easy win after building a 15-4 advantage after one.
Warren Central (3-18, 1-7) was able to shift the momentum, trimming the deficit to 19-16 by halftime. The Lady Dragons opened the third quarter with eight straight points to build a 24-19 lead.
Mila Munrath scored six straight points to push South Warren back in front, but Kennedee Robinson’s bucket allowed Warren Central to head to the fourth up 26-25.
The Spartans scored the first four points in the fourth to regain the advantage. Warren Central got as close as 31-30, but Carrie Enlow hit a pair of 3-pointers to give South Warren some distance and the Spartans clinched the win with six free throws in the final minute.
“It came down to fighting at the end,” Enlow said. “We let them get up a little bit. We just had to get the shots we wanted and go to the basket.”
Enlow finished with 12 points, while Munrath had 10 points for the Spartans.
Kaylyn Keener led the Lady Dragons with 13 points.
South Warren will play at 6 p.m. on Friday. Warren Central will play at Ohio County at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
WCHS 4 12 10 6 -- 32
SWHS 15 4 6 18 -- 43
WC - Keener 13, Downey 6, Akhmedova 5, Carter 4, Robinson 2, Frausto 2.
SW - Enlow 12, Munrath 10, Hudson 8, Hodges 7, Overbay 4, Hoy 2.