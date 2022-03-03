The Warren Central boys’ basketball team settled into its new environment, opening the Region 4 tournament with a 64-36 win over Todd County Central on Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Warren Central (24-3) used a strong defensive effort to take control, allowing a roster full of players making their first appearance at E.A. Diddle Arena a chance to get acclimated going forward.
“It was a good win,” WC coach William Unseld said. “We won with our defense. We didn’t shoot it well tonight, but we still scored 64 points. We shared the ball well. (We had) 18 assists and it’s hard to beat us when we have 18 assists.
“It’s like I told the kids, if we guard then everything else will take care of itself.”
The Dragons never trailed, steadily pulling away all night. Warren Central led 13-6 after one quarter with the advantage growing to 31-13 by halftime. Warren Central held Todd County (23-9) to nine field goal attempts with 15 turnovers in the first half.
The lead ballooned to as much as 30 points in the second half as Warren Central continued to find its offensive rhythm. Warren Central shot 44.8 percent from the field and had 18 assists on 26 made field goals, but finished 5-for-20 from 3-point range.
“I knew we would be a little rusty, but I wanted to play the Thursday game instead of Tuesday because I’d rather be rusty now,” Unseld said. “Now we have a shorter window, instead of playing Tuesday and you’ve got that long window again.”
Chappelle Whitney led Warren Central with 20 points and seven rebounds. Omari Glover had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists while Jaiden Lawrence added 12 points and five rebounds.
“I think we played really (well),” Whitney said. “We played together, mostly. Everybody let the ball come to them and didn’t force a lot of shots. The first time playing at Diddle Arena was big for me. I had to get going and stay focused.”
Jamison Glass led Todd County Central with 10 points.
Warren Central advances to face Barren County in Monday’s semifinals at 8 p.m. Warren Central opened the season with a 64-55 win over the Trojans on Nov. 30.
“I like our chances,” Unseld said. “We’ve got a tough game on Monday. Barren County is well coached. They are big and physical. We have to get ready.”
TCCHS 6 7 13 10 -- 36
WCHS 13 18 22 11 -- 64
TC -- Glass 10, M. Johnson 9, Moore 8, A. Johnson 4, Whitlock 2, Rager 2, Andrews 1.
WC -- Whitney 20, Glover 13, Lawrence 12, Unseld 7, Jefferson 4, Wells 4, Villafuerte 2, Walkup 2.
Barren County 54, Cumberland County 43
The Trojans outscored Cumberland County 10-3 down the stretch to pull away for the win.
“We knew we were going to have our hands full,” Barren County coach Warren Cunningham said. “We did a couple of weeks ago when we played them. We had a lead on them, even more than we did tonight, and they made some shots and got right back in it. This game kind of ended a lot like this one did.”
Aden Nyekan led Barren County (17-12) with 21 points. Ty Seay had 21 points to lead Cumberland County (12-16).
The Trojans face Warren Central at 8 p.m. on Monday. The Dragons have won five out the last six in the series, including the win to open this season. Warren Central is 7-1 against Barren County in the region tournament, with the Trojans' lone win coming in the 2016 semifinals.
“Obviously we played Central at the start of the year,” Cunningham said. “They are a different team. I’m sure coach Unseld would say they are a lot better and I hope that we are too.”
CCHS 9 12 10 12 -- 43
BCHS 15 9 16 14 -- 54
CC -- Seay 21, Scott 9, Harwood 9, Cross 2, Duvall 2.
BC -- Nyekan 21, Griggs 8, Poynter 8, Miller 8, Shirley 5, Brooks 4.