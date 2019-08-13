Warren Central's boys' soccer team picked up a season-opening road win Monday with a 1-0 victory over Apollo.
Dragons junior Ahmed Delic tallied the game's only goal off an assist from senior Kiza Anzuruni.
Warren Central junior goalkeeper Allen Nezic finished with five saves.
The Dragons host Central Hardin at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Bowling Green 2, Henderson County 2
Bowling Green senior Byamungu Amisi scored an unassisted goal and added an assist as the Purples opened their season with a 2-2 tie against visiting Henderson County on Monday.
Sophomore Sergio Rodriguez also scored a goal for Bowling Green.
The Purples face Lafayette on Saturday.
Girls' soccer
Glasgow 12, Clinton County 0
Sophomore Aubrey Phillips notched four goals to lead host Glasgow to a season-opening 12-0 win over Clinton County on Monday.
Lady Scotties senior Dinah Miranda added two goals, junior Hayden Botts had a goal and two assists, senior Emma Watson chipped in a goal and an assist and junior Cari Vaught also had a goal and an assist.
Freshman Abigail Dickison and senior Autumn Copass had one goal apiece, while junior Karly Murphy and sophomore Kirsten Crowe finished with one assist each.
Senior goalkeeper Paige Burd totaled two saves.
Glasgow hosts Taylor County at 7 p.m. Thursday.
