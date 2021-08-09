The Warren Central boys’ soccer team got the 2021 season off to a winning start, blanking District 14 rival Bowling Green 1-0 on Monday at Bowling Green Junior High School.
Warren Central got a goal from Nae Reh in the first half and made it stick, spoiling the return of BG coach Craig Widener to the sidelines.
“It was a good test for us early in the season,” Warren Central coach AJ Ray said. “You kind of hate to open a season with a game like this because you can go one in the hole. To come out of it successfully is great. It’s kind of a test for us going forward -- a measuring stick for both of us actually.”
The season opener took a little longer to get going than anticipated, with the start delayed by an hour due to weather.
Once the game began, the Dragons came out aggressive on the offensive end with a couple of scoring chances that came up empty before Reh scored from the right side in the 16th minute.
“I think it was just my teammates' communication,” Reh said. “They played a great through ball. It was all my teammates.”
That would be the only goal of the night, although both teams had chances.
Bowling Green had a chance in the 21st minute, but Warren Central goalkeeper Tarik Kovacevic turned away a shot by Aison Manivong. The Purples pressed up again in the final minute of the first half, with Kovacevic saving a shot by Mason Marchionda and a rebound attempt by Manivong.
“Tarik was big for us,” Ray said. “He had one big save where it was a one-on-one that I thought was definitely a goal. They had us beat. They slid us through. Luckily he came up with the save. That was a big moment for us and probably a big confidence booster for him.”
Neither team was able to break through in the second half, with both teams having an apparent goal waved off because of an offsides call.
Both keepers finished with four saves, with Warren Central recording 12 total shots and Bowling Green recording five.
“We lost the game so we are by no stretch of the imagination satisfied at all, but I cannot fault my players' effort,” Widener said. “We just have to become more intelligent and that is going to come with games -- the more we play together, the more we learn to play off each other. That’s going to take a little bit. That being said, Warren Central deserved to win the game. They are a really well-coached team and they are going to do really well in the region. It’s one of the top, if not the top, team in the region.”
Warren Central will play at Warren East at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Bowling Green plays at Madisonville-North Hopkins at 6 p.m. on Saturday.