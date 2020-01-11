FRANKLIN – After steamrolling through two opponents earlier in the week, the Warren Central boys’ basketball team had to grind out a win in Saturday’s Kentucky 2A, Section 2 championship game against Franklin-Simpson at Franklin-Simpson High School.
The Dragons never trailed after the first quarter, but were unable to put the game away late – outlasting the Wildcats 58-46.
Warren Central coach William Unseld said he liked the way his team battled through the fatigue after playing for the third time in six days and the sixth time in 10 days.
“You are going to have to win big games in the half court,” Unseld said. “We did a great job with that. They made some great shots late, but other than that, they were contested shots.
“(Franklin-Simpson coach Dee Spencer) has done a great job with his kids. They play hard and they fight. It’s a good win for us.”
The Dragons used quick starts in the two previous games to take control, but Warren Central started slow Saturday – with Franklin-Simpson (8-7) using a 6-0 run to take a 9-5 advantage midway through the third.
Warren Central (10-4) battled back to tie the score 11-all after one and opened the second with a 7-0 run to make the score 18-11 – despite leading scorer Dre Boyd going to the bench with two fouls.
Boyd picked up another foul late in the half, but the Dragons still held a 26-21 lead at the break.
Andreyous Miller’s bucket to open the second half cut the deficit to three for Franklin-Simpson, but the Dragons answered with eight straight to push the margin into double digits. Franklin hung around, getting as close as seven twice in the fourth quarter, before Warren Central scored the final five points to put the game away.
“Early we were a little sluggish and stuff, but as the game got on we caught on and got in the rhythm of the game,” Warren Central senior guard Kamden Lawrence said.
Boyd led the Dragons with 23 points. Lawrence had nine points and 12 rebounds, while Tay Smith added nine points.
KyJuan Stutzman had 16 points to lead the Wildcats, while Demarco Chatman added 11 points. Warren Central outrebounded Franklin-Simpson 41-29.
“The difference in the game was rebounding,” Spencer said. “Those guys killed us on the glass. We have to do a better job of putting bodies on people and going after the ball.”
The victory was Unseld’s 200th as head coach at Warren Central.
“I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of great players,” Unseld said. “If I don’t have those players it doesn’t work out this way. I’ve had great support from the administration and I’ve had great players play for me. This (milestone) is theirs.”
The Dragons will play Knox Central in the 2A state tournament in Owensboro at 1 p.m. Friday.
Franklin-Simpson will host Allen County-Scottsville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
WCHS 11 15 17 15 – 58
FSHS 11 10 12 13 – 46
WC – Boyd 23, Lawrence 9, Smith 9, Floyd 6, Barbee 5, Nishimwe 2, Muleka 2, Brents 2.
FS – Stutzman 16, Chatman 11, Miller 9, Partinger 7, Knight 3.
