Warren Central claimed a 3-2 victory that ended in a penalty-kick shootout against host Greenwood in District 14 boys' soccer action Saturday night.
The Dragons won the penalty-kick phase 5-4 after the two teams battled to a 2-2 tie through regulation and a pair of overtime periods.
Kenasi Mpenda and Eldin Delic each notched an unassisted goal for Warren Central (1-0 overall, 1-0 District 14). Dragons goalkeeper Almian Sakanovic finished with eight saves.
Greenwood (0-1, 0-1) got goals from Maung Hsa and Andy Alfaro, plus an assist from Carlos Hercules. Gators goalkeeper Jack Martens tallied seven saves.
Warren Central is set to visit district rival South Warren on Tuesday.
Greenwood visits district rival Bowling Green on Thursday.
Glasgow 9, ACS 0
William Parocai tallied a hat trick with three goals and four assists to lead visiting Glasgow to a 9-0 win over District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville on Saturday.
Nick Bower chipped in with two goals and an assist, Darwin Hernandez scored a goal and added an assist, and Jared Malagon, Richard Crowe and Junius Smith each tallied a single goal. Also for the Scotties, Tomas Ramirez finished with two assists and Carson Oakes, Bradford Mahung and Avery Grieshop had one assist apiece.
Goalkeeper Reece Thornbury made three saves to earn the shutout win for Glasgow (1-1, 1-0), which hosts Southwestern on Tuesday.
ACS (0-2, 0-2) visits Warren East on Tuesday.
Girls' soccer
Warren East 7, Marion County 0
Deca Burr delivered her second straight hat trick with five goals and an assist to pace host Warren East to a 7-0 win over Marion County on Saturday.
Burr has eight goals in two games for the Lady Raiders, who also got goals from Abby Rigsby and Madison Roy on Saturday.
Amiyah Carter added an assist in the win. Goalkeeper Abbey Minor made three saves to earn the shutout win for Warren East (2-0), which takes on Franklin-Simpson in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament Monday.
Bowling Green 11, Apollo 0
Maggie Morris produced a hat trick with three goals and added an assist to boost Bowling Green to a 11-0 win over Apollo in the DC Classic at Daviess County on Saturday.
Reese Lowery added two goals and an assist, Annabelle Brown scored two goals and Nahla Kaufkins tallied a goal and an assist. Also for the Lady Purples, Eliana Stengall and Katie Donelson scored one goal each, and Adelyn Drane and Allison Cleaver finished with one assist apiece.
Goalkeepers Jaycee Patterson and Kaufkins combined for the shutout for Bowling Green (2-1), which next plays Monday at Ensworth (Tenn.).