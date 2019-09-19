The result – a win – and the goal differential – three – were the same for Warren Central’s boys’ soccer team against visiting Warren East on Wednesday.
But the vibe? That was much different for the Dragons in the second go-around. After surrendering two goals to the Raiders in a victory on Sept. 3, Warren Central’s defense clamped down for an offense-suffocating shutout in a 3-0 win over their District 14 rivals.
“I prefer the shutout because I just don’t like getting scored on,” Warren Central junior Ahmed Delic said.
Warren Central (9-4-1 overall, 4-2 District 14) didn’t generate much offensively in the early going against the Raiders. Warren East (6-7, 0-6) had its own issues on offense, exacerbated by a massive shortage of available players. Raiders coach Zachary Young said he was seven players short for Wednesday’s game, leaving East with just one substitute available for action.
“We had a lot going against us this game,” Young said. “Over half our team was injured or wasn’t here tonight. I had one sub the entire game, so going from a full team and losing by three to having basically one team going against two full teams ... I mean, I couldn’t be any happier.”
After neither team managed a shot – on goal or otherwise – in the first 10 minutes, the Dragons finally generated some offense when Kiza Anzuruni poked a long through ball across midfield to teammate Semir Hodzic.
Hodzic had only Raiders goalkeeper Kobe Kawaii to beat, and he pushed a shot past him into the right corner of the net to put Central up 1-0 with 23:02 left in the first half.
Kawaii limited the damage with an outstanding game against mounting pressure. The junior made six first-half saves to keep Warren East within a goal at halftime.
“I would bet that he is probably the best goalkeeper in our district, hands down,” Young said of Kawaii, who finished with 11 saves. “His composure in the goal, his composure in coming out and stopping balls on the quick break – I’d take him over anybody.”
The Dragons doubled their lead 10 minutes into the second half. Another well-placed through ball from Damir Beganovic found Delic in the penalty box for a one-on-one chance. Delic drew out Kawaii for a charge before tapping a left-foot shot into the right corner for the goal.
Warren Central added one more goal nine minutes later when Luis Rodriguez buried a header into the net off a cross into the box.
The Dragons limited Warren East to five shots.
“We contained more and we moved the ball even more than last time,” Anzuruni said.
Warren Central peppered the Raiders with 22 shots.
“(Kawaii) made a couple of good saves off mid-air volleys and he was able to get to a bunch of shots,” Dragons coach Aaron Ray said. “We’ve just got to do a better job of finding the back of the net and placing the ball.”
Warren Central returns to action Saturday with two games in the Colonel Showcase at Hopkinsville. The Dragons will face Hopkinsville and Fort Campbell.
Warren East is on the road Thursday at Monroe County.{&end}
