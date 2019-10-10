The stakes, compared to Tuesday night's elimination games, were comparatively low for Wednesday's District 14 Boys' Soccer Tournament championship at South Warren High School.
Both the top-seeded Spartans and No. 2 seed Warren Central had already earned spots in next week's Region 4 Tournament by winning the previous night, leaving the district title game a battle for seeding in a tournament both teams are very capable of rolling through for a rematch in the regional championship.
Still, there was a title to be won and that was more than enough motivation for the Dragons, who struck with a goal midway through the first half and another midway through the second while holding the Spartans scoreless for a 2-0 victory.
The win reversed the regular-season trend that saw South Warren sweep two matches against the Dragons in a three-day span in mid-September.
Warren Central coach Aaron Ray said his squad is playing with a lot more cohesion now.
"Prepare and practice and just really bond with each other," Ray said of the difference in his team. "We had a lot of turmoil going on amongst the team leading into the previous games, but the place the team's at right now is really positive. It's a really entertaining, fun team right now."
Both teams generated a few scoring chances in the first 20 minutes, mostly on long balls. Warren Central opted for junior goalkeeper Erick Nzoribala in place of regular starter Allen Nezic, and he was tested some early and more later on the way to making 10 saves for the shutout.
"(Coach Ray) just kind of told me on the spot, but throughout the season I just knew that even if I don't start I've just got to be ready for if I do go in and when I do go in," Nzoribala said. "I felt really pressured (early) and it kind of showed in my performance. I dropped a few balls, but I've got confidence in my team so I knew that if they're playing good I have to match that same intensity."
Ray said he wanted to see how Nzoribala would handle the intensity of playing against the rival Spartans in case he's needed next week should Nezic go down with an injury.
"I've just got to know what he looks like in a pressure situation," Ray said.
The Dragons broke through with 20:56 left in the first half on a free kick after a South Warren foul. Taking a shot at the top of the penalty box, Warren Central junior Jimmy Estrada bent the ball around the Spartans' wall and into the upper left corner of the net for the goal.
"It was very big for us," said Estrada, who was named the tournament's most valuable player. "It kind of helped us keep playing hard and it kind of gave us like a winning idea then."
South Warren (17-3-2) managed eight first-half shots but couldn't generate any scoring against the Dragons' tenacious defense and a solid effort in goal by Nzoribala.
"They're always a really good defensive team, so I knew once they got one they were going to push some more numbers behind the ball," Spartans coach Tom Alexander said. "It made it a little difficult on us. We kind of settled for some longer shots and their keeper made some pretty big saves. It was not one of our better performances, attacking-wise."
The Dragons got a huge second goal with about 20 minutes to go in the game when Ahmed Delic crossed the ball out of the penalty area to the corner of the box to teammate Kaung Hein, who blasted a rising kick back across the penalty box and over Spartans goalkeeper Chas Cross (nine saves) for the goal.
From there, Warren Central (17-4-1) continued to trade attacks with the Spartans with neither side breaking through.
Now it's on to next week's regional tournament, with the prospect of a potential rematch in the championship game where it will be a winner-take-all scenario.
"I hope that after this game we're a little more focused and a little more hungry," Alexander said. "I don't think that we like this feeling much, and I know the boys definitely don't like this feeling. I told them that they can be upset tonight, and then tomorrow we've got to get back to training."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.