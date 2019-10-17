Fifteen minutes into the first meeting with South Warren, Warren Central coach Aaron Ray knew his team was going to lose.
And they did, 1-0.
Two nights later, on Sept. 14, Warren Central lost to the Spartans again -- this time 3-2.
"The way that they were playing -- we just weren't prepared. I didn't do a good job preparing our team in that very first game," Ray said. "That second game, I knew what needed to change and I didn't want to show our hand right away, so I just threw some pieces around."
Entering the postseason, Ray was confident his team's defense would be up to par and it was. Warren Central beat South Warren in the District 14 championship game on Oct. 9 and made it back-to-back wins over the Spartans with a 2-1 victory in the Region 4 Tournament championship game at Bowling Green Junior High on Thursday.
"Coming into district and region, we pretty much had it all set up. What we've changed as far as our formation, our style of play, so far, we haven't lost a game," Ray said. "I knew what needed to be changed in that first game and we were able to do that pretty early."
It's the second Region 4 crown for the Dragons in the last three years. Warren Central won in 2017 and made a run to the state semifinals, but missed the Region 4 Tournament entirely last year after getting upset by Bowling Green in the District 14 semifinals.
For Ray, it made Thursday that much sweeter.
"Everything made it special. The way last year ended -- that was just disheartening for a lot of us," Ray said. "But the way fall break fell, we were able to stay in town and go to practice all week and then come back after fall break and really play the games. That week of practice made all the difference for us and we spent the week bonding together and just having genuine fun together. We're a big cohesive unit right now."
The Dragons' defensive pride showed throughout the postseason. Warren Central beat Greenwood 3-0 and South Warren 2-0 to win the district title, then beat Barren County 7-0 Tuesday in the Region 4 semifinals to set up the fourth meeting with the Spartans, who beat Glasgow and Logan County by a combined score of 21-1 in two Region 4 Tournament games.
"Contain them and that's it," senior defender and tournament MVP Kiza Anzuruni said about the key to slowing the Spartans. "Contain them at all times."
The Dragons got the first goal with 26:35 to play in the first half when a corner kick was deflected in by a South Warren player for an own goal. The second came on a penalty kick with just under 12 minutes until the break.
"First of all, congratulations to Warren Central. They defended with everything they had tonight and made it really hard on us," South Warren coach Tom Alexander said. "It was one of those nights -- an own goal and then a PK. It's deflating, but I'm so proud of the boys."
Anzuruni was the one to step up to the line for Warren Central. He buried his shot in the lower left corner with his right foot.
"I never pick anybody to take a PK. I always say, 'If you're confident, you go do it,' " Ray said. "As soon as the foul happened, Kiza ran up there and the team -- when they see that confidence, they go ahead and support them and let them take it."
Joining Anzuruni on the Region 4 All-Tournament team were fellow defenders Kenan Gagulic, Saib Music and Dennis Freeman.
South Warren produced chances in the second half, but with a two-goal lead, the Dragons could pack the box on a number of those. With 27 minutes remaining, Erick Nzoribala made a save on a half volley from Emir Ibreljic to keep the Spartans off the board.
"I didn't see much -- there were players moving around -- but as it got to the edge of the box, I saw where it was at, so I was able to get in position and, thankfully, save the ball," Nzoribala said.
South Warren had two free kicks shortly after. The first, coming with 23 minutes left, hit off the post. The second deflected off Warren Central's wall and out. The ball was played out of the box and to Luie Kogetsu on the ensuing corner, but his volley attempt was caught by Nzoribala.
The Spartans got on the board with 2:28 remaining when Eldin Velic redirected a cross with his head in for his seventh goal of the tournament, but Warren Central's defense held for the remainder of the 2-1 victory.
Velic represented South Warren on the Region 4 All-Tournament team, along with Anthony Cano and Kiram Mujic. Velic and Cano are both juniors and Mujic is a sophomore. The Spartans, who won the Region 4 Tournament for the second time last year and were playing in the program's sixth championship match Thursday, expect to compete for the region title again next season with a talented young group returning.
"Our key heading into next year is how do we replace leadership and how do we bounce back from this? I think that we have a lot of guys coming back that are very fired up and they care a lot and they're passionate," Alexander said. "It's not easy to win this region back-to-back."
South Warren will be tasked with replacing five seniors -- Noah Haas, Braedon Price, Semir Selimovic, Luke Alsobrook and Ibreljic -- next season. The Spartans finish 2019 with a 19-4-2 record.
Warren Central will now take a 19-4-1 record into a home contest against Marshall County in Semi-State Game 1 on Monday. The Marshals claimed the Region 1 title with a 2-0 victory over McCracken County on Wednesday.
