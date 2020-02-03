After a two-week stay at No. 2, the Warren Central boys' basketball team returns to the top spot in the latest Bowling Green Daily News Area Top 10 poll.
Warren Central ends Bowling Green's two-week reign, retaking the top spot after beating the Purples 61-55 on Friday. The Dragons received nine first-place votes. Bowling Green, which slips to second, received one first-place vote.
Logan County holds at third, with Greenwood fourth and Barren County fifth.
South Warren, Butler County, Clinton County, Glasgow and Metcalfe County rounds out the boys' poll.
In the girls' poll the top five remain the same, led by Bowling Green - which remains a unanimous No. 1.
Barren County is second with Russell County third, Glasgow fourth and Warren East fifth.
Edmonson County, South Warren, Logan County, Russellville and Greenwood rounds out the girls' poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports writer Elliott Pratt; Daily News sports writer Jared MacDonald; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Chad Young of WKCT 930 AM in Bowling Green; Brian Talley of WFKN 1220 AM in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; Tyler Mansfield of SouthernKyPreps.com; and Joe Myers of WCLU 1490 AM in Glasgow.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games. Ten voters participated in this week’s poll.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Warren Central (9) 16-6 99 2
2. Bowling Green (1) 19-4 91 1
3. Logan County – 19-3 79 3
4. Greenwood – 14-9 66 4
5. Barren County – 16-7 52 5
6. South Warren – 13-10 46 6
7. Butler County – 17-5 40 7
8. Clinton County – 17-6 34 9
9. Glasgow – 9-12 18 8
10. Metcalfe County – 13-10 10 10
Others receiving votes: Franklin-Simpson 9, Allen County-Scottsville 2.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (10) 18-5 100 1
2. Barren County – 20-4 88 2
3. Russell County – 19-4 78 3
4. Glasgow – 16-6 73 4
5. Warren East – 13-6 60 5
6. Edmonson County – 14-8 44 7
7. South Warren – 11-12 34 6
8. Logan County – 10-13 24 10
9. Russellville – 14-8 22 9
10. Greenwood – 10-9 20 8
Others receiving votes: Warren Central 4, Metcalfe County 3.
