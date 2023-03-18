Warren Central's Izayiah Villafuerte (1) cheers on his teammates in the Dragons’ 56-48 win over Woodford County in the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 semifinals at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Warren Central advances to its second straight title game with the championship game beginning at 6 p.m. CT. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren Central's Kade Unseld (4) shoots a three-pointer as Woodford County’s Aden Nelson (4) jumps to block in the Dragons’ 56-48 win over the Yellow Jackets in the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 semifinals at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Warren Central advances to its second straight title game with the championship game beginning at 6 p.m. CT. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren Central's Damarion Walkup (0) shoots a three-pointer as Woodford County’s John McCrear (10) reaches to block in the Dragons’ 56-48 win over the Yellow Jackets in the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 semifinals at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Warren Central advances to its second straight title game with the championship game beginning at 6 p.m. CT. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren Central's Malik Jefferson (2) shoots a layup as Woodford County’s John McCrear (10) and Jasper Johnson (2) defend in the Dragons’ 56-48 win over the Yellow Jackets in the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 semifinals at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Warren Central advances to its second straight title game with the championship game beginning at 6 p.m. CT. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren Central's Izayiah Villafuerte (1) communicates with his teammates as he looks to move past Woodford County’s Santonio Waide (0) in the Dragons’ 56-48 win over the Yellow Jackets in the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 semifinals at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Warren Central advances to its second straight title game with the championship game beginning at 6 p.m. CT. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren Central Dragons Head Coach William Unseld gives instructions from the sidelines in the Dragons’ 56-48 win over Woodford County in the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 semifinals at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Warren Central advances to its second straight title game with the championship game beginning at 6 p.m. CT. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren Central's Chappelle Whitney (21) shoots a layup as Woodford County’s Aden Nelson (4) reaches to block in the Dragons’ 56-48 win over the Yellow Jackets in the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 semifinals at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Warren Central advances to its second straight title game with the championship game beginning at 6 p.m. CT. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren Central's Kade Unseld (4) defends the ball against Woodford County’s Layton Starks (11) as he lets the clock run in the Dragons’ 56-48 win over the Yellow Jackets in the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 semifinals at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Warren Central advances to its second straight title game with the championship game beginning at 6 p.m. CT. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren Central's Omari Glover (13) shoots a layup over Woodford County’s Layton Starks (11) in the Dragons’ 56-48 win over the Yellow Jackets in the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 semifinals at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Warren Central advances to its second straight title game with the championship game beginning at 6 p.m. CT. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren Central's Chappelle Whitney (21) celebrates after a foul is called on Woodford County’s Aden Nelson (4) and the Dragons are given possession of the ball in their 56-48 win over Woodford County in the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 semifinals at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Warren Central advances to its second straight title game with the championship game beginning at 6 p.m. CT. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren Central's Omari Glover (13) shoots a layup over Woodford County’s Makhi Smith (1) and John McCrear (10) in the Dragons’ 56-48 win over the Yellow Jackets in the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 semifinals at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Warren Central advances to its second straight title game with the championship game beginning at 6 p.m. CT. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
LEXINGTON -- The Warren Central boys’ basketball team is back in the championship game after a 56-48 win over Woodford County in the semifinals of the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 on Saturday at Rupp Arena.
Warren Central (35-1) used a 9-2 run to pull away in the final minutes and return to the championship game for a second straight season.
“I’m proud of my kids,” Warren Central coach William Unseld said. “It was a great game, a great second half, a great fourth quarter. We got stops when we needed to. We scored when we needed to. We knew it was going to be a tough, physical game. Those guys are athletic. They played well down the stretch.
“I thought we did a great job defensively -- especially to hold them to 48 points.”
Warren Central led the entire first half, but Woodford County was able to hang around -- with Makhi Smith’s jumper at the horn cutting the deficit to 24-22.
The Dragons led by five late in the third before Jasper Johnson scored five points in 20 seconds to tie the score 35-all after three. John McCrear opened the fourth with a bucket to give Woodford County its only lead of the day with 7:38 left.
Warren Central tied it on a Kade Unseld layup seven seconds later and took the lead back for good on a jumper by Damarion Walkup with 5:56 remaining.
The Dragons pulled away in the final 1:44 -- with seven straight points to push the advantage 54-44. The lead never dipped below the final margin the rest of the way.
“We didn’t panic,” William Unseld said. “It’s nice having guys that have been through it. The last two years we are 64-5. They’ve won a lot of basketball games.”
Chappelle Whitney led Warren Central with 18 points and nine rebounds. Kade Unseld added 17 points, while Walkup finished with 16 points.
The Dragons will play for the state title against either Frederick Douglas or George Rogers Clark at 6 p.m. CDT.