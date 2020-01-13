After falling from No. 1 last week, the Warren Central boys' basketball team has reclaimed the top spot in the latest Daily News Area Top 10 poll.
Warren Central, which will play in this week's Kentucky 2A state tournament, had six first-place votes and edged Bowling Green by three points.
The Purples, last week's No. 1 team, received four votes first-place votes and drops to second.
Greenwood is third, with Logan County fourth and South Warren fifth.
Glasgow, Butler County, Barren County, Clinton County and Franklin-Simpson round out the boys' poll.
In the girls' poll, Bowling Green is the unanimous No. 1 with Barren County holding at second.
Russell County is third, Glasgow inches up to fourth and South Warren slips a spot to fifth.
Warren East, Greenwood, Logan County, Franklin-Simpson and Russellville rounds out the girls' poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports writer Elliott Pratt; Daily News sports writer Jared MacDonald; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Chad Young of WKCT 930 AM in Bowling Green; Brian Talley of WFKN 1220 AM in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; Tyler Mansfield of SouthernKyPreps.com; and Joe Myers of WCLU 1490 AM in Glasgow.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games. Ten voters participated in this week's poll.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Warren Central (6) 10-4 96 2
2. Bowling Green (4) 13-3 93 1
3. Greenwood 10-7 77 3
4. Logan County 13-3 72 4
5. South Warren 10-5 55 6
6. Glasgow 9-9 49 5
7. Butler County 11-2 33 7
8. Barren County 8-6 29 9
9. Clinton County 14-5 28 8
10. Franklin-Simpson 8-7 14 10
Others receiving votes: Allen County-Scottsville 5, Metcalfe County 1.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (10) 12-5 100 1
2. Barren County 11-4 87 2
3. Russell County 14-3 76 3
4. Glasgow 12-3 72 5
5. South Warren 10-8 64 4
6. Warren East 11-3 51 6
7. Greenwood 7-6 37 7
8. Logan County 7-9 19 8
9. Franklin-Simpson 7-7 17 9
10. Russellville 11-5 14 T10
Others receiving votes: Edmonson County 13.
