Warren Central flipped the switch in the third quarter and turned out the lights on South Warren in Tuesday's District 14 Boys' Basketball Tournament semifinals.
After trailing by three points at halftime, the Dragons regrouped and roared back by outscoring the host Spartans by 13 points in the third quarter on the way to a 70-56 win that locked up a spot in the upcoming Region 4 Tournament at E.A. Diddle Arena.
The win also earned top-seeded Warren Central (23-6) a shot at winning its first district tournament title since 2013 on Friday night, when the Dragons will play the winner of Wednesday's District 14 Tournament semifinal matchup between Bowling Green and Greenwood for the title. Game time Friday is 6 p.m. at South Warren.
The Spartans were no easy mark, matching the Dragons blow for blow for much of the night – except for that decisive third quarter, when Warren Central opened with a 14-2 run to turn a 30-27 halftime deficit into a 41-33 lead capped by Kobe Brents' running jumper in the lane with 4:21 left in the quarter.
Fourth-seeded South Warren (16-15) responded with four straight points from Caleb Mitchell-Franklin (team-high 19 points), but Dragons star senior guard Dre Boyd answered with three straight baskets and Tayton Smith buried a 3-pointer to make it 50-37. Mitchell-Franklin scored an and-one to make the deficit 50-40 heading into the fourth.
The Spartans whittled that lead down to six at 60-54 with a 6-0 run capped by Jace Carver's layup off a steal with 2:48 left, but the Dragons stiffened on defense and drew fouls on the other end, using four made free throws sandwiched around Geovanni Floyd's dunk off a nice dish from teammate Antonio Barbee to stretch their advantage back out to 66-54 with less than a minute left.
Boyd finished with a game-high 21 points despite missing a good chunk of the first half with foul trouble. He scored 17 of his points in the second half.
"I just hoped me team could keep the lead and stay in the game at least and that's what they did," Boyd said. "They didn't even need me in the first half. They just stayed in the game."
South Warren had a slim 17-16 lead after the first quarter, then closed out the second on a 7-2 run to grab a 30-27 halftime lead.
"For us to be just down three at the half, I thought we were in a good spot for the way we played," Dragons coach William Unseld said. "I just told them at halftime, 'This is on ya'll. We've got mostly seniors playing – ya'll have got to figure out what you want to do.' That's all, that was the end of the conversation."
The third quarter was all Warren Central.
"Their numbers just overwhelm you, in a way," Spartans coach Blane Embry said. "Our guys just fought so hard, but we just ran out of a little bit of gas and got in a little foul trouble – especially at the wrong positions. The one guy really that nobody thinks of – when (Caden) Veltkamp went out (with foul trouble), it really changed our complexion defensively. And then in the third quarter we just went flat as far as executing our offense and took a few poor shots."
Tayshaun Jones scored 10 points to join Mitchell-Franklin in double digits.
In addition to Boyd's 21, Brents scored 13, Smith had 12 and Floyd finished with 10 as the Dragons put four scorers in double digits.
SWHS 17 13 10 16 – 56
WCHS 16 11 23 20 – 70
SWHS – Mitchell-Franklin 19, Jones 10, Carver 8, Veltkamp 7, Putman 5, Stobaugh 5, Hill 2.
WCHS – Boyd 21, Brents 13, Smith 12, Floyd 10, Barbee 6, Muleka 5, J. Lawrence 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.