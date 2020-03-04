The Warren Central boys' basketball team bounced back from a District 14 championship loss in a big way, rolling past Barren County 77-49 in the opening round of the Region 4 Tournament on Wednesday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Warren Central (24-7) used a monster first half to take control, then cruised to victory to advance to Monday's region semifinals.
"I was proud of them," Warren Central coach William Unseld said. "We had some good days of practice. I thought we would play well. We kind of needed to get knocked in the mouth a little bit the other night. If we had won that, it would have been a bad win for us because we didn't play well.
"We needed a loss to kind of get refocused … but I thought we played well tonight."
The two-time defending region champion survived opening-round scares from Glasgow the last two region tournaments, but were never threatened in Wednesday's opener.
Kobe Brents' 3-pointer started the scoring, and started a perfect half for the senior guard -- who scored 20 points and was 7-for-7 from the field and 5-for-5 from 3-point range.
"We were just trying to get this win so we can get where we need to be," Brents said. "I felt like I was able to bring the energy -- we exploded from that."
But Brents wasn't the only offense for Warren Central.
Dre Boyd had 15 points in the first half, including a dunk during a 9-0 spurt early in the first quarter that pushed Warren Central's lead to 14-2.
Tegra Muleka added nine, including seven in the final 27 seconds of the first quarter that made the score 26-11.
"I just wanted to win the game," Muleka said. "That's it."
Barren County was unable to answer Warren Central, whose lead grew to as much as 26 in the first half. The Trojans made a small dent in the deficit before Brents' drive in the lane with one second left gave the Dragons a 49-25 halftime lead.
Warren Central shot 64.5 percent in the first half, including 7-for-8 from 3-point range.
"They shot the lights out," Barren County senior Will Bandy said. "They didn't miss. We didn't do a good enough job of switching on ball screens. When you give them a little bit of space, they will stick it. That's what they do."
The Dragons cooled off a bit in the second half, but maintained control throughout. The lead grew to as much as 32 late in the third quarter, with Unseld emptying the bench for most of the final period.
Brents led the Dragons with 22 points. Boyd added 18 points and nine rebounds, while Muleka finished with 13 points.
Aden Nyekan led Barren County (23-9) with 14 points, while Bandy added 13 points and nine rebounds.
"You have to give credit (to Warren Central) because I thought they played great," Barren County coach Warren Cunningham said. "They made shots, made plays and we had a hard time stopping them at all in the first half. When we did, we couldn't get shots to fall ourselves. We would have had to play great to make it competitive at halftime and we didn't, but I think a lot of credit goes to them."
Warren Central will advance to face Clinton County, a 53-42 winner over Franklin-Simpson, in the semifinals at 7:45 p.m. at E.A. Diddle looking to advance to a third straight region championship game -- the ninth since 2010.
"It gives us time to rest," Unseld said. "It gives me time to watch a lot of film, come up with a game plan and see what we can get done. You have to prepare going into Monday for two games. You might not play two games, but you have to prepare for two games. That's the tough part of it.
"It's an exciting time. It's my favorite time of the year. You figure out who the men are right now."
WCHS 26 23 16 12 – 77
BCHS 11 14 9 15 – 49
WC – Brents 22, Boyd 18, Muleka 13, Smith 9, Villafuerte 5, Garrett 4, J. Lawrence 2, Barbee 2, Wright 1, Howard 1.
BC – Nyekan 14, Bandy 13, Shaw 5, Poynter 5, Bush 4, Lane 4, Shirley 2, Miller 2.
