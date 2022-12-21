Warren Central's boys' basketball team simply would not be denied in the King of the Bluegrass Holiday Classic championship Tuesday night at Fairdale High School in Louisville.
The Dragons, ranked No. 1 in the state Associated Press boys' basketball poll, proved every bit deserving of that spot by rolling through a talented King of the Bluegrass field. Warren Central (9-0) saved its most impressive performance for the championship, dismantling previously once-beaten Great Crossing 89-56 for the title. It is Warren Central's first-ever King of the Bluegrass championship.
"Not surprised – I wasn't surprised," Warren Central coach William Unseld said. "These young men, they're wired different. They're very focused, they're very disciplined and I knew they would play well because they've played well in big moments their whole career. So I wasn't shocked. Did we go into it wanting to win it? Of course you want to win it, but my main goal was really only to play four games. I wanted to win one of the first two so that we would be guaranteed at least four games."
After building a 16-11 lead after one quarter, the Dragons started to put the Warhawks away. Warren Central outscored Great Crossing 24-14 in the second quarter to take a 40-25 lead at halftime, then came out in the third quarter and outscored them by eight points before closing out the fourth by outpacing the Warhawks 28-18.
Senior Chappelle Whitney delivered a massive effort in the championship, leading the Dragons with 26 points and 15 rebounds for a double-double. Whitney also had a team-best seven assists.
Damarion Walkup added 18 points, Kade Unseld – who was named the tournament's most valuable player – finished with 14 points, six rebounds and three assists, Omari Glover added 14 points, five rebounds and five assists, and Izayiah Villafuerte tallied nine points and four assists in the win.
"After the first quarter, we really locked in defensively and limited them to one shot," William Unseld said. "I think they had five offensive rebounds in the first half and most of those were in the first quarter, so we did a good job on the glass limiting them to one shot.
"Then we got down and we made shots. The thing is to make shots, and we were the team that made shots last night. That's what it came down to, we made shots. We shared the ball well. I think we only had a couple turnovers, if that – moved it well. The kids played well. They love playing together."
The Dragons shot a blistering 62.7% (37-of-59) and hit 10-of-16 (62.5%) from 3-point range. Warren Central only committed five turnovers and outrebounded Great Crossing 35-18 in the game.
Kade Unseld led the Dragons in scoring in Warren Central's first three wins of the tournament against DeSales, DuPont Manual and North Oldham to earn that MVP honor.
"He played well," Unseld said. "He's such a great teammate. I think he led us in scoring three out of the four games. Last night he had 14 points, and he was just making all the right plays. Chappelle was hot, he was passing it to Chappelle and the rest of the kids. He has just matured a lot and his game has changed a lot because he's grown and his body has changed."
The Dragons will get some time off for the holidays before returning to action in another tough tournament starting Dec. 27 against Madison Central in the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic hosted by Lexington Catholic.
The target is now firmly on the Dragons' backs, which is just fine with their coach.
"That's what we want – we want to be the best," Unseld said. "We're looking forward to it. We're not going into this season saying we're going to go undefeated – not at all. That's not mine nor our kids' priority. A knock on the chin a couple times would be good for us. So we're ready for it. We're going to come in, we're going to compete and we're going to try and give our best every night."