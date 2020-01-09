The Warren Central boys’ basketball team got its District 14 schedule off to a rollicking start, cruising past Warren East 83-39 on Thursday at Warren East High School.
Warren Central (9-4 overall, 1-0 District 14) used a suffocating defensive effort – forcing 27 turnovers -- as the Dragons built a 34-point halftime lead and never looked back.
“The kids were flying around, playing hard,” WC coach William Unseld said. “We started out sluggish … once we got going, we had a good little run right there.
“… We are just trying to get healthy, get some work in and see where we are in late February.”
The teams played even for about four minutes before Warren Central started to pull away. A Tay Smith 3-pointer sparked an 11-0 run that made the score 19-8. After back-to-back buckets by Warren East, the Dragons closed the quarter with a 9-0 run to make the score 28-12.
Warren Central used 12-0 runs and 9-0 runs in the second quarter to extend the margin to as much as 37 points, but the Raiders scored late to make the score 54-20 at the half. The Raiders were 9-for-20 from the field in the half, but committed 17 turnovers.
“We have a lot of speed and a lot of length,” Unseld said. “You’ll see a pass there, but we will take it away. You think the kid is open, but our speed allows us to catch up to a lot of things. The kids did a good job of deflecting balls and we turned those turnovers into points.”
Tresor Nishimwe opened the third quarter with a 3 and the Dragons' lead continued to grow, with Unseld using his bench the entire second half.
The Dragons had 13 players score in the game, with the bench contributing 41 points.
“It was good (for the bench) to see how the pace is in a varsity game,” Unseld said. “We have some young, talented kids so it was good to get them on the floor.”
Dre Boyd led Warren Central with 23 points, all in the first half, while Nishimwe added 13 points.
“It’s a really good start (in district play),” Nishimwe said. “The Christmas losses really got us ready for this moment because the teams up there were really good. It helped us get ready (for the rest of the season).”
Jordan Jones led Warren East (2-10, 0-2) with 10 points.
Warren East will play Rockcastle County in the BSN Sports Kay Morris Classic at Russell County at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Warren Central will play at Franklin-Simpson in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 championship game at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
WCHS 28 26 8 21 - 83
WEHS 12 8 12 7 - 39
WC – Boyd 23, Nishimwe 13, J. Lawrence 9, Smith 8, Walkup 7, Brents 6, Wilson 4, K. Lawrence 3, Gaines 3, Howard 2, Floyd 2, Muleka 2, Garrett 1.
WE – Jones 10, Matlock 7, Wheeler 5, Carter 5, Sanders 4, Walker 4, Yoakem 2, Williams 2.
Warren East 58, Warren Central 34, girls
Lucy Patterson had 20 points and 15 rebounds as the Lady Raiders rolled in the first of back-to-back meetings between the two schools.
“It was a nice start (against Warren Central) because it showed us as long as we keep pushing and pushing, we can take the win,” Patterson said. “Now we see what they can do and now we know what we are going into Saturday (when the two teams meet again).”
After jumping out to a 14-6 advantage after one, Warren East opened the second quarter with an 11-0 run and held the Lady Dragons to two points in the period – taking a 31-8 halftime lead.
Warren East (8-3 overall, 1-1 District 14) led by as much as 30 points in the second half.
“Central is a good team,” Warren East coach Jenny Neville said. “They have really good guards. Our defense did a really good job of slowing them down and not letting them get to the basket. That was our goal … and we did a good job of stopping that tonight.”
Hailey Hymer added eight points for the Lady Raiders, while Krisheanna Johnson led Warren Central (5-10, 0-1) with 13 points.
The two teams will meet again at 6 p.m. on Saturday in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 championship game at Franklin-Simpson.
“The positive about playing them back-to-back is you’ve seen them,” Neville said. “We can see what we need to work on, go look at film and have a day to prepare.”
WCHS 6 2 12 14 - 34
WEHS 14 17 13 14 - 58
WC – Johnson 13, Lewis 6, Leach 6, Simmons 3, Anthony 3, Conner 2, Ray 1.
WE – Patterson 20, Hymer 8, Forrester 7, Price 7, Sparks 5, Bailey 5, Downey 2, Miller 2, Fulkerson 2.
