It had been a long time since the Warren Central football team played in front of the home fans, even longer since they were able to celebrate a home win with those fans.
Warren Central did both in Friday’s home opener, beating Russell County 36-9 at Dragon Stadium.
Playing its first home game in 11 months, Warren Central (3-2 overall, 2-0 Class 4A, District 2) picked up the first home victory since beating Warren East on Oct. 16, 2015. It was also the first time the Dragons have won back-to-back games since winning three straight in September of 2014.
“It feels great,” Warren Central senior Omari Glover said. “I’m at a loss for words. The improvement from our team -- it’s a big step that gets people to keep coming and support us. We are gonna keep getting wins.”
Warren Central gave its home fans plenty to cheer about in the opening minutes with a pair of big-play scores on the first two drives. Deanglo Patterson started the scoring with a 54-yard touchdown run less than a minute in. Demetrius Barnett scored on a 39-yard pass from Zarionte Howard three minutes later to make the score 14-0.
“That’s because of the kids,” Warren Central coach Mark Nelson said. “We worked hard in practice. When you have receivers that can catch the ball and run with it and you have backs that can take it on the sweep and you have a quarterback that can run, who are you gonna key on?”
A bad snap out of the end zone for a safety got Russell County (1-5, 0-2) on the board late in the first quarter to stop the momentum briefly. Warren Central regained that momentum right before halftime, adding two more scores.
Dragons quarterback Kayumba Jean Aime scored on a 36-yard keeper with 3:31 left in the half. Less than a minute later, Glover intercepted a pass and returned it 32 yards for touchdown to make the score 28-2.
“I was just reading my reads,” Glover said. “He ended up throwing it and I was able to get it.”
Glover’s interception was one of five turnovers forced by the Dragons.
Russell County’s lone touchdown came on a 15-play, 99-yard drive that lasted more than half a quarter -- the final play a 2-yard keeper from Owen Loy that made the score 28-9. The Lakers ran for 231 yards, but were held to 42 yards passing.
“They had to run the ball,” Nelson said. “They didn’t throw the ball. They hit it here and there, but they didn’t throw the ball against us. We are really good in the secondary.”
Warren Central answered the Russell County touchdown with one final score -- a 13-yard touchdown run by Barnett.
The Dragons finished with a season-high 283 yards rushing. Patterson led the way with 112 yards rushing and 52 yards receiving, while Jean Aime had 75 yards rushing.
“We showed weapons tonight,” Nelson said. “We showed a lot of guys can score. We showed a lot of guys can run. We showed good defense at times. They’ve moved the ball on everybody they’ve played.
“... Our line did really well tonight. We did have penalties, but several of them we overcame. I’m just so proud of the kids and how we prepared. How we prepared the last two weeks is why we are 2-0 (in district play).”
Warren Central will return to action at 7 p.m. on Thursday traveling across town to face undefeated district rival Warren East.
RCHS 2 0 0 7 -- 9
WCHS 14 14 0 8 -- 36
First quarter
WC -- Deanglo Patterson 54 run (Kangakole Jean Aime pass from Zarionte Howard), 11:09
WC -- Demetrius Barnett 39 pass from Howard (conversion failed), 8:08
RC -- Safety, 5:01
Second quarter
WC -- Kayumba Jean Aime 36 run (Kay. Jean Aime run), 3:31
WC -- Omari Glover 32 interception return (conversion failed), 2:27
Fourth quarter
RC -- Owen Loy 2 run (Yarley Medrano kick), 10:41
WC -- Barnett 13 run (Patterson run), 6:15