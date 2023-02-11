The final tune-up for postseason is underway for the Warren Central boys’ basketball team, which shook off a bit of rust with a 68-59 win over Paducah Tilghman on Saturday at Warren Central High School.
On a night when Warren Central honored its seven seniors, the Dragons were able to take control in the second quarter and hold off the Blue Tornado from there. It was the second win in as many nights for Warren Central (24-1), playing only its third game since Jan. 27.
“We basically had two games in two weeks,” WC coach William Unseld said. “Then we came and practiced this week and a couple of kids missed some practices. They are fighting through some stuff, but I told them I was proud of them. They fought and did a good job tonight. That is a good team. We played two really good teams the last two nights.
“... We have to finish better, but otherwise I was happy with it.”
The Dragons started slow before finally heating up and taking control in the second quarter. Paducah Tilghman (19-8) led most of the first quarter before Malik Jefferson’s layup gave Warren Central a 14-13 lead after one.
Warren Central opened the second quarter with eight straight points, the first seven from Damarion Walkup that made the score 22-13.
“I think we shot like 10 3s in the first quarter,” Unseld said. “In the second-quarter huddle I said, ‘Get the ball to the basket.’ We go boom and (Walkup) leads us there. We get that lead and kept it the whole night. He was the reason why.”
The Dragons increased the lead to 32-18 late in the second quarter before Tilghman used an 8-1 run to trim the deficit in half by halftime.
Warren Central quickly pushed the lead back to double digits with a pair of buckets to open the third quarter and continued to pull away from there. The lead grew to as much as 66-47 after a bucket by Walkup with 3:36 left before Paducah Tilghman finished with a 12-2 run to get the final margin under double digits.
Walkup, who came off the bench so that a fellow senior got a chance to start on senior night, paced the Dragons with 19 points and eight rebounds.
“It felt different, real different,” Walkup said. “I haven’t come off the bench since my sophomore year. The crazy thing is I asked Kade (Unseld), ‘Last year (when you came off the bench) is that what you saw?’ He told me it was. It was a good feeling though for them guys to go out there and start on senior night.”
Kade Unseld added 14 points, while Chappelle Whitney finished with 12 points.
William Unseld said it was a special group of seniors that were honored before the game.
“This is a special group,” Unseld said. “This is one of those once in a career type groups. This doesn't happen often. I am tickled I got to coach them because they are great kids. They love each other. That is what makes them so good.
“It’s fun to coach them, but honestly I am letting them coach themselves right now. We are getting close to tournament time and we will start ramping it up a little more and getting ready to go.”
That includes three games next week to prepare for the District 14 Tournament matchup against Greenwood on Feb. 21.
The No. 1 ranked Dragons will finish the regular season at North Hardin at 6:30 p.m. CST on Tuesday and at Russellville on Thursday before hosting Christian County on Friday in the final home game for this senior class.
“We scheduled to make sure we have a lot of game play this last week of the season,” Unseld said. “We’ve got three more games this week. It’s good for us to keep getting sharper. I like where we are at and where we are headed.”
PTHS 13 13 11 22 -- 59
WCHS 14 19 17 18 -- 68
PT -- Shaw 17, Powell 13, Harris 9, Woodfork 9, Payne 8, McMullen 3.
WC -- Walkup 19, Unseld 14, Whitney 12, Villafuerte 9, Jefferson 7, Wells 5, Glover 2.