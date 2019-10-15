Aden Nyekan must have felt extremely important Tuesday night.
The high-scoring Barren County sophomore forward had not one but two -- one in front, one in back -- defenders assigned to watch his every move during the Trojans' Region 4 Boys' Soccer Tournament semifinal matchup against Warren Central at Bowling Green Junior High.
The Dragons' security detail did its job well, limiting Nyekan -- who entered the game with a staggering 59 goals this season -- to no shots and barely any touches. For good measure, Warren Central held the rest of the Trojans to no shots as well in a 7-0 victory that earned the Dragons a spot in Thursday night's Region 4 championship.
Warren Central (18-4-1) will face South Warren in a rematch of last week's District 14 Tournament championship, a 2-0 Dragons win after the Spartans had won both regular-season matchups. Game time Thursday is 7 p.m. at Bowling Green Junior High.
"It's the matchup I think everybody's kind of been wanting for the past four years," Warren Central coach Aaron Ray said of Thursday's championship. "We failed to make it through in 2016, they failed to make it through in 2017, we failed to make in through in 2018. We're both here, so this is the matchup I think both teams are ready to play. It's what we've been waiting for all season."
First things first, though -- facing an unfamiliar opponent in Barren County (13-7), the Dragons took a bit of time to get going. Despite consistent pressure against the Trojans, Warren Central had nothing to show for its efforts until Damir Beganovic punched in a goal to the upper right corner off a cross from teammate Ahmed Delic with 23:29 left in the first half.
Facing a compact Barren County defense, the Dragons went dormant again until late in the first half. Finally, a loose ball slipped away from Trojans goalkeeper Cody Copas and Central's Leonce Ndikumana was right there to tap in a goal to push his team's lead to 2-0 with 7:16 left in the half.
Ndikumana wasn't through yet. Less than three minutes later, the junior struck again with a run through the box capped by his second goal of the night. Thirty seconds later, the Dragons' Jimmy Estrada pushed a through ball to teammate Fahrudin Alic, who slipped a pair of defenders and pushed a shot past Copas to give his team a 4-0 advantage.
"I told a couple jokes, loosened the guys up a little bit," Ray said. "They were frustrated that they weren't getting the opportunities in front of the goal, or at least getting the shots to go in the goal.
"... Reminding them to just keep moving the ball I think was the key to opening the gates there."
Warren Central outshot the Trojans 20-0 in the first 40 minutes, and kept close tabs on Nyekan.
"He's a big, athletic kid -- dynamic speed, strong," Ray said. "So we just kind of wanted to match that. I ended up moving one of my outside backs into the middle to make sure we had two strong players around him the whole time. I thought Dennis Freeman and Kiza Anzuruni did an excellent job containing him. One pressured him, one was covering him the whole night."
The Dragons kept the heat on, as Beganovic tallied his second goal of the night on a hard shot from outside the box five minutes into the second half.
"We're looking to play together, score goals and just win the game," said Beganovic, a sophomore midfielder.
Four minutes after that, Estrada picked up his second assist with a cross to Delic. The pinpoint pass required just a tap-in from Delic for the goal.
Already substituting liberally, the Dragons capped their scoring with 9:39 to play when Anzuruni weaved through the box before dishing off to teammate Eldin Delic for a shot from the front. Delic buried the look to set the final margin at 7-0.
"We started to move the ball side to side and we found breakthroughs through their line of defense where we could score some goals," Alic said.
The loss ended a solid season for the Trojans, who never could get the ball to Nyekan for their preferred counter-attacking style.
"We knew that they would have the ball the majority of the game and we would be defending the majority of the game," Barren County coach Joe Mercer said. "So we just wanted to make sure we had numbers back to pressure the ball, not give them any space and if we got beat make sure we had somebody to step in and cover the ball.
"For the first 33 minutes, we did that. It was 1-0 and we were doing well, then the last seven we made three mistakes and they punished us on all three of them."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.