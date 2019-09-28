Ahmed Delic scored two goals and added two assists as visiting Warren Central wrapped up its boys' soccer regular season with a 7-0 win Saturday over LaRue County.
Eldin Delic also had two goals for the Dragons. Kevin Mendez, Eh Moo and Dennis Freeman added one goal apiece, while Damir Beganovic, Semir Hodzic, Cameron Castle and Luis Rodriguez chipped in with one assist each.
Three Dragons goalkeepers – Allen Nezic, Erick Nzoribala and Tarik Kovacevic – combined for three saves to preserve the shutout.
Warren Central (15-4-1) returns to action in the District 14 Tournament Oct. 7.
Barren County 11, Garrard County 1
Barren County's Aden Nyekan recorded a hat trick nearly three times over with eight goals for the Trojans' in Saturday's 11-1 road win at Garrard County.
Seth Hagan, Seth Mitchell and Cody Lane also tallied goals for Barren County (9-5). Goalkeeper Cody Copas finished with two saves for the Trojans.
Barren County visits Franklin-Simpson on Monday.
