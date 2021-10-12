Warren Central junior Daniel Nkurunziza tallied a hat trick with three goals and added two assists as the Dragons shut out Monroe County 10-0 in the opening round of the Region 4 Boys' Soccer Tournament on Monday at South Warren High School.
Edgar Estrada added two goals, while Fitali Lubala, Tarik Kovacevic, Semir Hodzic, Damir Beganovic and Kenasi Mpenda had one goal each in the win. Braimen Solomon, Aristotle Lubala, Yazen Amira and Nae Reh each tallied an assist for the Dragons.
Kovacevic recorded the shutout in goal for Warren Central (13-4-2), which faces Franklin-Simpson in the regional semifinals Wednesday at South Warren.
Franklin-Simpson 5, Barren County 2
Franklin-Simpson's Ben Banton notched a hat trick with three goals and an assist to lead the Wildcats to a 5-2 win over Barren County in the opening round of the Region 4 tournament Monday at South Warren.
Gabe Jones and Logan Garner each added a goal and an assist, and Preston Jenkins and Trevor Kindred had one assist apiece in the win for Franklin-Simpson (17-5), which faces Warren Central in the regional semifinals Wednesday at South Warren.
Micah Wilson had a goal and an assist to lead Barren County (7-13-1). Aden Nyekan added a goal and Juna Carlos Alejo-Roblero had an assist for the Trojans.
Girls' soccer
Greenwood 5, Todd County Central 0
Paige Hines scored a pair of goals to boost Greenwood to a 5-0 win over Todd County Central in the opening round of the Region 4 Girls' Soccer Tournament on Monday at Bowling Green Junior High.
Claire Allen finished with a goal and an assist, Ruby Gonzalez and Hannah Carter each scored a goal, and Kayelee Maners, Lola Aikins and Avery Buser added one assist each in the win.
Lady Gators goalkeeper Camila Arechiga recorded the shutout.
Greenwood (14-6-1) was slated to take on Barren County in Tuesday's regional semifinals at Bowling Green Junior High.
Barren County 10, Clinton County 0
Ally Bell posted a hat trick with four goals to lead Barren County to a 10-0 win over Clinton County in the opening round of the Region 4 tournament Monday at Bowling Green Junior High.
Hadley Adams added two goals, Halle Hills tallied a goal and six assists, and Ann Jones and Madison Crowe each finished with a goal and an assist. Macy Lockhart scored a goal and Laressa Walker chipped in with an assist for the Trojanettes.
Goalkeeper Gracelyn Deweese earned the shutout for Barren County (10-5-1), which was set to face Greenwood in Tuesday's regional semifinals at Bowling Green Junior High.
Volleyball
Warren East 2, Russell County 0
Clara Nesbitt tallied 11 kills and four blocks to lead host Warren East to a 2-0 (25-14, 25-14) win over Russell County on Monday.
Cayden Vandiver added five kills, 16 digs and three aces, Baleigh Young had five kills, Jada Knight tallied three kills, two blocks and 23 assists, Makenna Rine had 17 digs, Darby Barnett had eight digs and two aces, and Presley Willis finished with eight digs for the Lady Raiders.
Warren East (18-15) was set to host Clinton County on Tuesday.
Metcalfe County 2, Foundation Christian Academy 0
Host Metcalfe County claimed a 2-0 (25-19, 25-10) win over Foundation Christian Academy on Monday.
Makayla Ayala had two kills, Natalee Baker tallied three assists and Josilyn Slavey finished with two aces for the Falcons in the loss.
FCA (3-14) was scheduled to visit Monroe County on Tuesday.