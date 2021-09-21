The Warren Central boys’ soccer team moved one step closer to the top seed in the District 14 Tournament with a 4-1 win over Greenwood on Tuesday at Drakes Creek Middle School.
Warren Central (8-2 overall, 5-2 District 14) built a two-goal, first-half lead and got two goals from Damir Beganovic in the second half to seal the season sweep against the Gators.
“We knew we wanted to handle business today to give ourselves a chance to have the one seed and go into district tournament on top,” Warren Central coach AJ Ray said. “It’s a good morale booster, it’s a good confidence booster, something that we kind of needed closing out district play.”
Warren Central quickly took the lead, with Nae Reh scoring from point-blank range five minutes into the game.
It remained 1-0 until the final minute of the first half when Semir Hodzic found the back of the net off a scramble inside the box to give the Dragons the two-goal advantage.
“It’s always good when you score early,” Ray said. “The most important thing is we stay on top of it. We were able to maintain our defensive presence after we scored that goal. There was no drop-off. That was important. And at the end of the half, it’s a momentum booster and gives us high energy when we come back in the second half.”
Beganovic made the score 3-0 in the 55th minute, firing a shot about 30 yards out that zipped into the back of the net. It was a shot Beganovic noticed was there in the first half.
“In the first half I told one of our players to shoot it because I saw (the keeper) was off his line,” Beganovic said. “In the second half I saw he was past his line, so I tried it and flipped it over.”
Greenwood (8-8-1, 4-4) got on the board in the 67th minute and continued to press to get closer, but Beganovic sealed the win with his second goal of the half in the 79th minute.
“We know how their keeper plays and we are just going to give them the option,” Ray said. “If you want to come out, this is the poison you get here. If you want to stay back, we are gonna run straight at you. Damir kind of got both his goals from both situations.”
Both teams finished with nine shots on goal.
Tarik Kovacevic had eight saves for Warren Central. Jax Buchanon had four saves for Greenwood.
“We played our game,” Greenwood coach Luis Llontop said. “We did well. We hustled. Our keeper was fantastic. He’s like another sweeper back there.
“Overall I think our guys are playing well. Credit to them. They played a good game.”
Warren Central will host Daviess County at 7 p.m. on Thursday, while Greenwood plays in the King of the Bluegrass in Louisville on Saturday. The Gators face Louisville Butler at 11:30 a.m. CDT and Atherton at 2 p.m. CDT.