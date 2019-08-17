Dre Boyd can’t wait to go to seventh period. He and the rest of Warren Central’s football team couldn't always say that about previous years.
The excitement level in the Warren Central locker room is as high now as it’s been in several seasons. From the time the bell rings for students to go to seventh period and football players enter the fieldhouse until they dismiss from practice later that evening, Cary Fowler has the Dragons believing the new era is underway and old habits have passed.
“We’re just trying to get everything back on the right track,” Boyd said. “From being little growing up and watching Central, they were always good. Coach Fowler comes from winning, so he knows how to plug in everybody. He believes we can win, knows we can win and it’s fun to be out there.”
Winning is something Warren Central hasn’t experienced since 2015.
The Dragons have lost 35 straight games dating back to Clay Stephens’ one-year stint as head coach. Joel Taylor went winless in three seasons and resigned at the end of last season. Although Warren Central didn’t win, Taylor is credited for keeping the program afloat when player interest tanked. The Dragons barely fielded a team in 2017, but grew a sustained roster to around 30 the next season.
The closest Warren Central has come to victory in three seasons was a 20-14 defeat to Monroe County last year.
Fowler was the unconventional hire last February. A native of Hopkinsville, Fowler brings two decades of college coaching experience to his first high school job. Players immediately gravitated toward the coach who’s not afraid to push the status quo. Fowler brings a discipline and energy to practice which none of the current players on Warren Central’s roster have experienced. He plans to onside kick, go for two and make fourth down just another play to reach the sticks.
“He’s way more intense than any coach I’ve ever had,” senior receiver/defensive back Justin Borden said. “As you can see from practice, he’s not afraid to lay into you if you do something wrong. He laid into me and it’s all out of love, he just wants you to be the best player you can be. He wants to change the program around and you can see it.
“You always need that level of excitement going in. The past couple of years there wasn’t a high level of excitement and now everyone wants to play and you can sense that they want to win.”
The Dragons got a small taste of that during a recent scrimmage. Goose bumps rose on Fowler’s arms talking about the touchdown run scored by Trenton Leach that was one of many that Friday night at Muhlenberg County.
“To see my kids erupt, led by Dre, it was electric,” Fowler said. “Excitement kept building. Now kids are wanting to play and our effort got better and better. Usually in a scrimmage it gets worse.
“These kids have been like clay to me. From Day 1, I’ve been able to implement those things and they didn’t have bad habits. That end of it has been a pleasure. The (previous) coaches taught them things and they knew stuff, but they believed in me early and were listening. The basketball guys came in and they’ve never played so they listened to everything I told them and that’s the biggest thing. I think that’s why I’m having so much fun. I love it.”
Boyd is one of seven varsity basketball players who joined the football team shortly after Fowler took over. Boyd will be the Dragons’ quarterback entering the season running the air raid offense. Boyd and the Dragons recently met with the inventor of that offense, former Kentucky coach Hal Mumme, at a preseason kickoff dinner.
“Listening to him talk about (it), you can’t get bored with the repetition and how successful it’s been no matter what level it’s played, you can’t go against that once you hear the man who made it up and coached it at every single level,” Boyd said. “In practice, we’re running the same play 40 times before we run anything else. We actually see it and he understands it.”
Boyd and Borden are expected to lead the offense alongside receivers Geovonni Floyd and Tay Smith. Rodney Burton and Gary Matthews lead the offensive line.
Freshman Mario Williams stands 6-foot-3, 245 pounds as a defensive end and tight end. Herman Gaines, Tavion Morris and Savion Howard lead the defensive backs unit. Joseph Boyd anchors the defensive line while Jessie Wright and Jordan Lindsey lead the linebacker unit.
While the obvious hurdle is snapping a long losing streak, Fowler said the emphasis is on the process of winning, not the scoreboard.
“I’m trying to teach them how to win, but we’ve never talked about the scoreboard,” Fowler said. “Win is this rep, this moment, this breath, this play. Don’t look at the scoreboard, just win this moment and worry about the next one when it comes.”
Warren Central 2019 Schedule
Aug. 23 – at Apollo
Aug. 30 – Greenwood at WKU
Sept. 6 – Bowling Green
Sept. 13 – at South Warren
Sept. 20 – Allen County-Scottsville
Sept. 27 – at Russell County
Oct. 3 – Warren East
Oct. 18 – at Franklin-Simpson
Oct. 25 – at Monroe County
Nov. 1 – Russellville
