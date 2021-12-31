Warren Central boys' basketball team claimed the Mason County Invitational Tournament championship with a 57-52 overtime win over Collins on Thursday.
The Dragons' Chappelle Whitney earned tournament most valuable player honors after averaging 18 points per game over Central's three victories in the tournament.
Jaiden Lawrence and Omari Glover also earned all-tournament honors for the Dragons.
Warren Central (9-1) is back in action Tuesday at home against District 14 rival Bowling Green.
Morristown East (Tenn.) 81, Greenwood 61
Greenwood dropped an 81-61 decision to Morristown-Hamblin East (Tenn.) in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic on Thursday in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Cade Stinnett led the Gators with 24 points and Aaron Brown grabbed 10 rebounds.
Greenwood (9-2) is back in action Tuesday at home against District 14 rival South Warren.
Madison Southern 62, Glasgow 58
Madison Southern topped Glasgow 62-58 in the Campbellsville High School Holiday Classic on Thursday.
Sam Bowling tallied 25 points and eight rebounds to pace the Scotties in the loss. Jackson Poland added eight points and three assists.
Glasgow (7-5) returns to action Tuesday at home against Taylor County.
Girls
Greenwood 62, Grayson County 40
Leia Trinh scored 27 points to lead Greenwood to a 62-40 win over Grayson County in the Smokey Mountain Classic on Thursday in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Kayla Grant added 19 points for the Lady Gators.
Greenwood (8-4) next hosts District 14 rival South Warren on Tuesday.
Bardstown 58, ACS 54
Bardstown downed host Allen County-Scottsville 58-54 in the South Central Bank-Halton Classic.
Aubrie Naiser led the Lady Patriots with 17 points and four assists in the loss. Jayleigh Steenbergen added 16 points, Avery Morris had 11 points and Jaylee Covington finished with eight points and 12 rebounds.
ACS (6-8) returns to action Tuesday at home against District 15 foe Monroe County.