Fahrudin Alic, Ahmed Delic and Kiza Anzuruni each tallied a goal to lead the Warren Central boys' soccer team to a 3-1 victory at Greenwood on Thursday.
Anzuruni's goal came eight minutes into the first half to give the Dragons a quick advantage. Delic scored 11 minutes later to make it a 2-0 lead, before Warren Central held on for the victory in the second half.
Kaung Hein recorded an assist in the victory and goalkeeper Erick Nzoribala had seven saves. Warren Central improves to 3-2-1 overall and 1-0-0 in District 14 play.
Greenwood falls to 0-2-0 overall and 0-1-0 in district play.
Grayson County 11, Butler County 1
Butler County lost at Grayson County 11-1 Thursday.
Dawson Phelps scored the lone goal for the Bears. It was assisted by Jose Sanchez. Shane Norris had 13 saves in the loss.
Butler County falls to 0-3-1 with the loss and will travel to Russellville on Saturday for the Russellville Panther Classic.
Grayson County improves to 4-2-0 and will travel to Western Hills on Saturday.
Girls' Soccer
Bowling Green 7, Warren Central 0
The Purples moved to 2-0-0 in District 14 play with a 7-0 win over Warren Central on Thursday.
Emma Kate Widener, Catherine Walker, Ella Farley, Fiona Manivong and Reagan Fields all found the back of the net for Bowling Green. Jaycee Patterson recorded the shutout.
Bowling Green improves to 3-3-0 overall and will host Simon Kenton on Saturday. Warren Central falls to 2-2-0 overall and 0-2-0 in District 14 play.
Glasgow 7, Monroe County 0
Aubrey Phillips and Dinah Miranda each scored twice to lead Glasgow to a 7-0 victory against Monroe County on Thursday.
Karly Murphy, Autumn Copass and Savannah Brown each added a goal in the win. Goalkeeper Paige Burd was not forced to make a save in the shutout for the Lady Scotties.
Glasgow improves to 3-2-0 and is scheduled to play in the All "A" Classic on Sept. 7 against an opponent to be determined.
Melanie Thurman had 26 saves for Monroe County, which falls to 1-4-1 overall with the loss.
Muhlenberg County 4, Russellville 1
The Lady Panthers are still looking for the first win of the season after a 4-1 loss at Muhlenberg County on Thursday.
Emily Stapleton had the lone goal for Russellville and Aliyah Kennedy recorded 12 saves.
Brooklyn Whitehouse led the Lady Mustangs with two goals. Hannah Slaughter and Rilen Gettings each scored once and Kyley Byrd had one save.
Russellville falls to 0-3-1 with the loss and will host Murray on Saturday. Muhlenberg County moves to 3-4-0.
