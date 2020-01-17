Warren Central scored 31 points in the fourth quarter to pull away for an 83-59 victory over Knox Central in the first round of the Kentucky 2A Championships state tournament Thursday at Owensboro Sportscenter.
The Panthers (14-3) scored 23 points in the third quarter to tie the game 52-all, but an 18-point run in the fourth quarter sent the Dragons (11-4) to the next round, where they'll face John Hardin.
Knox Central ended the first quarter up 17-15, but a 28-point frame where the Dragons went 7-of-14 from 3-point range made it a 43-29 Warren Central advantage at halftime.
The Dragons finished 16-of-31 (51.6 percent) from beyond the arc in the game, breaking a tournament record for the most 3-pointers made in a game. Tayton Smith and Kobe Brents, who both went 7-of-10 from beyond the arc and had 24 and 21 points, respectively, broke the individual record for most 3s made in the tournament.
Dre Boyd nearly had a triple-double, finishing with 20 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for Warren Central. Tegra Muleka added seven points.
Jevonte Turner led Knox Central with 19 points and six rebounds, while Isaac Mills had 14 points. The Panthers will travel to Bryan Station on Saturday.
Warren Central's game against John Hardin is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday. The Bulldogs beat Christian Academy-Louisville 71-54 on Thursday in the first round of the state tournament to stay unbeaten at 18-0.
