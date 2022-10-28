Sentiments from Warren Central’s 12 seniors before their last game at Joe Hood Field echoed a shared appreciation and gratitude to be part of the program’s turnaround.
They sweetened the deal with dominance before their next order of business: the playoffs.
Demetrius Barnett’s long touchdown run on the opening play set the Dragons up for a 40-0 shutout over Thomas Nelson. The Dragons (5-5) scored almost at will with unmatched speed that helped set up a 24-0 lead after one quarter. Zarionte Howard’s 76-yard keeper down the Dragons' sideline made it a 40-0 lead with 3:40 left until halftime to start the running clock.
““We’re hyped,” Warren Central junior Devontre Patterson said. “It boosts our confidence a lot for sure. We have not gotten a win like that in a minute.”
Warren Central’s largest margin of victory since 2014 put the finishing touch on a regular season marking a new program identity. A stretch of six straight winless seasons finally snapped when the Dragons shut out Bullitt Central in the season opener in August.
Four wins later, Warren Central lives for another game with a trip to Madisonville-North Hopkins coming next Friday in the Class 4A playoffs.
“We put in the work this summer and after the first (win) we knew it was going to be special,” Barnett said.
Patterson had three touchdowns in the first half, his first coming 90-yard catch-and-run from AJ Aime for the Dragons’ second score. KJ Aime recovered a Thomas Nelson fumble on the ensuing drive to set up Patterson’s second score on an 18-yard run.
Howard subbed in at quarterback for AJ Aime in the second quarter and helped the Dragons get to 396 yards of offense. Thomas Nelson (0-10) entered the night only averaging 7.4 points per game and was without their starting quarterback, Zander Smith, as well as a host of other contributing starters from the season.
“I really like what we’re doing offensively,” Warren Central coach Mark Nelson said. “We’ve got a bunch of guys that can make plays and our line is really what is starting to make holes big enough where our guys can get through and see the hole.”
The calendar now turns to November, a time of the year when Warren Central football hasn’t had much to celebrate in recent memory. It has been four years since the Dragons’ last playoff appearance, which was hardly earned since every team in the district at that time automatically advanced to the postseason.
There is a much different feeling around the Dragons’ locker room these days.
“It’s the kids buying in,” Nelson said. Every coach puts out a plan and what he wants to do and if the kids do it, they’re going be successful and you can do more with them. If the kids don’t do it, you suffer. … When I talk about last year, if we made a mistake, we would turn on each other. If we made a mistake, it would just get worse because it was, here we go again. So to get the kids to buy in, we’re at the point now when we make a mistake, we fight, and when we do something good, I want them to fight even more.”
TNHS 0 0 0 0 – 0
WCHS 24 16 0 0 – 40
First quarter
WC – Demetrius Barnett 68 run (AJ Aime 2-point conversion run), 11:42
WC – Devontre Patterson 90 pass from AJ Aime (AJ Aime 2-point conversion run), 8:05
WC – Devontre Patterson 18 run (Deangelo Patterson 2-point conversion run), 5:30
Second quarter
WC – Devontre Patterson 4 run (KJ Aime 2-point conversion run), 6:28
WC – Zarionte Howard 76 run (Howard 2-point pass to Barnett), 3:40