OWENSBORO – Warren Central coach William Unseld looked at Saturday's Kentucky 2A state tournament semifinal matchup against No. 1 John Hardin as a nice litmus test to see where his team stands just over a month before the postseason begins.
Unseld and the Dragons got a huge wakeup call, unable to keep up with John Hardin in an 85-47 thrashing by the Bulldogs at the Sportscenter in Owensboro.
The Bulldogs stifled Warren Central on the offensive end and scorched the nets – shooting 61.4 percent from the field – to breeze past the Dragons and advance into Sunday's 2A title game against Bourbon County.
"Once it got bad, it got bad," Unseld said. "They are really good. Are they that much better than us? I don't think so, but ... it just wasn't our day. They shot it well. Once we got down, a couple of guys didn't fight and we started throwing the ball around – which is not what we normally do.
"Sometimes you need this. We'll see what happens from this point on, but we just didn't compete like we needed to."
The Dragons started strong before John Hardin took control.
Dre Boyd scored eight points in the first three minutes, helping Warren Central (11-5) build an 8-4 lead.
John Hardin (19-0) rallied back, taking its first lead of the day when Alex Matthews' 3-pointer made the score 14-12. Tegra Muleka answered with a 3 on the other end with 1:43 left in the first, but the Dragons went cold from there – going more than nine minutes without a field goal.
The Bulldogs took advantage. Matthews had all 10 points during a 10-1 run to close the first that gave John Hardin a 24-16 lead.
"We got that lead and we subbed and when we subbed it got bad real quick," Unseld said.
The Bulldogs' run continued in the second, with JHHS scoring the first eight points to push the margin to 16. John Hardin led by as much as 24 in the half before Tay Smith's 3 with 36 seconds left in the second ended the drought and cut the deficit to 44-23 at halftime.
"That's who we are," John Hardin coach Jared McCurry said. "That's what we practice every day. We start every day of practice with it and it is in their minds, 'Defense, defense, defense.'
"We wanted to set the tone and get after them early and not sit back, like a lot of teams have done against them, and play zone. That's not who we are."
Smith's 3 early in the second half made the score 46-26, but John Hardin used a 10-0 run to quickly push the advantage to 30 and eventually forced a KHSAA-mandated running clock on a layup by Trevon Harris that made the score 66-31 with one minute left in the third quarter. The Bulldogs' lead continued to widen in the fourth, with Warren Central suffering its worst loss since an 83-45 loss to Fayette County (Ga.) on Dec. 27, 2010.
"This is definitely a game we are going to learn from," Warren Central senior guard Geovonni Floyd said. "It's like (coach) says in practice, 'The only thing that is going to kill us is ourselves.' That's what happened tonight."
Boyd, who was named to the all-tournament team along with Smith, was the only Dragon to finish in double figures – finishing with 19 points.
The Bulldogs had four players finish in double figures – led by Matthews' 29 points.
"One thing I learned is, I know who I can play and who I can't play," Unseld said. "This is the game I figure out who I need to play come region championship time or the first round of the district – big games. We've got some adjusting to do when we get home. We had some guys that didn't compete at the level that they needed to in a game like this.
"I told some guys in the locker room, I was honest with them, 'Tonight you cost yourselves a lot more minutes going forward because you didn't compete at the level you needed to.' We'll make some adjustments on who we've been playing off the bench and we will go from there."
Warren Central is scheduled to play at Bowling Green at 7 p.m. Monday, beginning a stretch of five straight games against District 14 opponents.
WCHS 16 7 12 12 – 47
JHHS 24 20 25 16 – 85
WC – Boyd 19, Smith 6, Floyd 5, Brents 5, Lawrence 4, Muleka 4, Howard 2, Barbee 2.
JH – Matthews 29, Rogers 15, Harris 14, Murrell 14, Tyus 5, Potts 3, Stone 2, Kinnaird 2, Williams 1.
