PREP BOYS' SOCCER Dragons tie Henry Clay behind goals from Elombelo, Noel Daily News Jeff Nations Aug 28, 2022 Warren Central junior Byaunda Elombelo and freshman Mzaliwa Noel each tallied a goal to help the Dragons battle to a 2-2 boys' soccer tie against host Henry Clay on Sunday in Lexington.Kenasi Mpenda and Edgar Estrada each provided an assist for Central. Dragons goalkeeper Almian Sakanovic finished with three saves. Warren Central (4-1-2) is at Franklin-Simpson on Wednesday in a Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament matchup.