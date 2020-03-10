William Unseld could have told you, if you were willing to listen.
Warren Central's boys' basketball coach knew his team was in for another brawl with District 14 rival Bowling Green heading into Tuesday night's Region 4 Tournament championship at Western Kentucky University's E.A. Diddle Arena.
Nothing given, nothing easy – nothing but work to get the job done.
Unseld's team heard that message, and the Dragons were ready to withstand Bowling Green's inevitable second-half surge for a 53-42 victory to earn the school's third straight regional championship – and the accompanying trip to Lexington's Rupp Arena for next week's KHSAA Sweet Sixteen – each time at the expense of the Purples.
"Don't panic – fight, that's all we've got to do," Dragons senior guard Kobe Brents said. "Just fight, fight, fight, fight – that's what we did until we won. And we got what we want now and we can celebrate."
Warren Central (26-7) had to muster a response to a 10-0 run by the Purples spanning the third and fourth quarters that saw the Dragons' 10-point lead evaporate to nothing when Isaiah Mason hit the game-tying jumper to make it 36-all with 5:54 to play.
The Dragons had that answer ready, as senior guard Tay Smith drilled a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession.
"I told my kids kids, 'Just keep shooting. Don't get tight when the game get's close. Just keep doing what we do,' " Unseld said. "Tay came down and made a nice shot in the corner and we just kept playing from there."
Warren Central then got a defensive stop and Brents came down on the fast break before pulling up to calmly sink a mid-range jumper.
Bowling Green (26-8), which won two of the three previous meetings between the longtime rivals including last week's District 14 Tournament championship, stayed close as Turner Buttry scored on a drive to get his team back within 41-38 with 4:56 to go.
The Dragons clamped down on defense from there, getting another stop before Dre Boyd sank a pair of free throws and Brents sank another trey to push the lead back to eight at 46-38.
Down nine with less than two minutes to play, the Purples found new life when Dorian Morrison connected for a 3-pointer to get his team back within 48-42 with 1:35 to go.
Brents struck again with another trey – his fourth of the night – off Smith's assist. The Dragons got one more defensive stop, Boyd scored on an offensive putback on the other end and Warren Central had sealed up the win.
"Those were tough shots that they hit, but they hit them," said Morrison, one of just two senior on the Bowling Green roster. "There's nothing we can do about it."
Brents, who struggled with his shot in Monday's regional semifinal win over Clinton County, finished with a game-high 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Unseld said he told Dragons assistant Troy Halcomb that Brents' struggles in the semifinals was good news for Tuesday night because the senior wouldn't have two bad games in a row.
"I just think in the end, we made more shots," Unseld said. "We made the big shots and every time they made one, we made one. Kobe Brents was huge in the fourth quarter, we got a couple rebounds late and like I said – the kids did a great job of just answering everything they did. We were able to handle all their punches tonight."
Brents came out firing, following a pair of back-to-back baskets from Boyd with his first trey to give the Dragons a 7-0 lead to open the game. The Purples didn't manage a field goal until only 18 second remained in the first quarter on Mason's offensive putback, helping Warren Central build a 19-7 lead.
Bowling Green hit just 1-of-11 shots in the first quarter. It got better, but the Purples still managed just a 28.6 percent shooting night (14-of-49) while the Dragons hit for 53.8 percent (21-of-39).
"Hat's off to Warren Central – they played a great game and a very deserving champion," Bowling Green coach Derrick Clubb said. "I thought we played hard the whole game. We just didn't shoot the ball very well. A lot of shots that we've been making just kind of didn't go in for us."
The Purples narrowed the gap with a 5-0 run to open the second period, but Smith answered with five straight points for the Dragons. Smith (12 points) capped the first-half scoring with a pullup jumper to help his team to a 28-20 halftime lead.
Boyd's pair of free throws with 4:08 left in the third quarter gave his team a 36-26 lead, but the Purples came roaring back with that game-tying 10-0 run. Buttry eight of those 10 points.
"I'm just so proud of the guys," Clubb said. "Usually when you get in a game like that where nothing's going in – we've got guys going up missing both free throws that shoot 70 percent – they just kept playing hard and gave ourselves a chance. The game got away from us there towards the end, but I felt like we were in the game for most of it."
Mason led the Purples with 13 points and Buttry had 10. Bowling Green finished with nine steals while Warren Central didn't have any, but the Dragons overcame a 15-7 turnover deficit with clutch shooting.
"We were trying to rush it," Brents said. "But we slowed it down, took our time, did what we had to do and pulled away."
Boyd had 14 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double, pretty solid numbers for what Unseld called "an off night" for the Dragons' star senior.
"When you're a really good basketball player, the expectation is for you to be unbelievable," Unseld said. "He wasn't sharp, but he competed and that's what we needed."
Boyd is looking forward to the return visit to Rupp, and knows what it took to make that happen.
"It means that we worked hard the whole year for what we wanted, and we came in and got it," Boyd said. "We just knew that it was going to be like that. We knew we were going to have to bounce back from the district loss, so we just came out and got them back with the win tonight."
Warren Central will face Region 2 champion Madisonville-North Hopkins on March 18 in Lexington. Game time is 11 a.m. CDT.
"We're going to play somebody really good," Unseld said. "We're going to take a couple days to enjoy this, then get ready to go compete again."
WCHS 19 9 8 17 – 53
BGHS 7 13 11 11 –42
WCHS – Brents 16, Boyd 14, Smith 12, Muleka 5, Floyd 4, Wright 2.
BGHS – Mason 13, Buttry 10, Cooper 9, Huddleston 5, Morrison 5.
Region 4 All-Tournament Team
Dre Boyd, Warren Central
Kobe Brents, Warren Central
Turner Buttry, Bowling Green
Isaiah Mason, Bowling Green
Blake Melton, Clinton County
Andreyous Miller, Franklin-Simpson
Dorian Morrison, Bowling Green
Jose Nazario, Logan County
Aden Nyekan, Barren County
Mason Shirley, Allen County-Scottsville
Dawson Smith, Cumberland County
Tay Smith, Warren Central
Chase Stine, Clinton County
Dalton Thompson, Logan County
Anthony Woodard, Logan County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.