The Warren Central boys' basketball team showed some offensive firepower in Tuesday's 68-59 win over visiting Owensboro, but it was the defense that proved to be the difference for the Dragons.
Warren Central (2-0) forced 21 turnovers - five during a game-deciding 15-2 run early in the fourth quarter - to pull away against the defending Region 3 champion.
"That's what we work on most and emphasize most - defense," Warren Central senior guard Dre Boyd said. "We know we are going to score points. We've got a lot of people that can score points on any night. So we just make sure that we focus on defense and rebounding."
The Dragons, who were without senior guard Kobe Brents, hit 13 3-pointers in the win. Warren Central coach William Unseld said it was another solid effort by his team.
"I'm happy with what we are doing right now," Unseld said. "That was a heckuva game, a heckuva win for us. That's without having Kobe out there."
Warren Central forced 14 turnovers in the first half and got 11 points from Boyd to build a 31-21 advantage.
Central's lead grew to 39-26 after a bucket by Boyd with 5:20 left in the third, before Owensboro came storming back with a 15-2 run to tie the score at 41-all.
Tegra Muleka's 3-pointer pushed the Dragons back in front and Tay Smith added another 3 as Warren Central held a 47-45 lead heading into the final period.
Amari Wales' jumper tied the score 47-all 12 seconds into the fourth, but the Dragons answered with seven points in a 41-second span to regain the momentum.
"All of the seniors on the court – we knew (we) were slacking and we let them back in the game," Boyd said. "We made sure to put it on ourselves to step up and get the game back to how it was supposed to be."
Warren Central continued to pull away, with Smith hitting a pair of 3s to cap a 15-2 run that made the 62-49 with 4:58 remaining. The Red Devils were unable to get closer than the final margin the rest of the way.
"I'll play that game every day of the year," Unseld said. "Every day of the year because that is going to get you ready for the tournament. The difference between last year and this year - when they tied it up, you never saw body language change.
"I like what we are doing right now, but we still have a long way to go. That's the scary part. Defensively we still have a another level to get to and they don't have a choice but to get there."
Smith hit seven 3s to pace the Dragons. The big night came on the heels of his 18-point effort in Warren Central's season-opening win against Wayne County.
"I am just here to do whatever I need to do to help my team get the win and make it back to Rupp (for the state tournament)," Smith said.
Boyd added 17 points for the Dragons, while Geovonni Floyd added 11 points.
Gavin Wimsatt led Owensboro (2-1) with 26 points.
Warren Central will play Henderson County in the Barren County Hoops Classic at noon on Saturday.
OHS 12 9 24 14 - 59
WCHS 17 14 16 21 - 68
OHS - Wimsatt 26, Greathouse 14, Wales 10, Carbon 7, Hagan 2.
WC - Smith 21, Boyd 17, Floyd 11, Muleka 8, Barbee 7, Nishimwe 2, Wright 1, Lawrence 1.
