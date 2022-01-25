The Warren Central boys’ basketball team is getting back to full strength, and head coach William Unseld said his team has just scratched the surface on how good it can be.
Warren Central showed that potential in Tuesday’s 67-49 win over visiting South Warren. The Dragons used a balanced attack to take control in the second quarter.
“The kids are playing hard,” Unseld said. “We are still trying to get our legs under us. We are slowly getting there. This is our first game all year that we had our top nine guys. It’s nice to get that, but now you still got to get into rhythm. We are still working on how we are going to rotate them in and out, but it’s a good problem to have.”
Warren Central (12-2 overall, 2-1 District 14) trailed by six in the first quarter before surging ahead with an 11-0 run to take a 19-14 lead.
South Warren (7-11, 1-5) scored the next five points to tie the score, but Omari Glover and Damarion Walkup scored five points each during a 12-0 run that allowed the Dragons to build a 31-19 advantage. The lead continued to grow, with Warren Central’s lead pushed to 43-27 by halftime.
“It was hard at first,” Walkup said. “Going into the second quarter we had to turn it up a little bit. We were playing down to the level of competition and we knew we couldn’t win like that, so we had to pick things up a little bit.”
Warren Central led by as many as 25 points in the third quarter before South Warren tried to rally. The Spartans scored 12 straight to cut the deficit to 56-44 with 5:32 left. The comeback ended there as Warren Central scored the next nine points to seal the win.
“You take away that second quarter and it’s a real good basketball game,” South Warren coach Jason Holland said. “We missed some shots we’ve got to make. We had a couple of layups (in the first half) that we didn’t make, a couple of layups in the second half that we didn’t make. We’ve got to make them if you want to win these kind of games. Give us those layups and a couple of free throws in the second quarter and it is a real good ballgame.”
Warren Central had five players in double figures. Chappelle Whitney led the way with 14 points. Walkup and Whitney had 13 points each, while Kade Unseld finished with 12 points and Tayvion Wells added 11 points.
“Our balance is our strength,” William Unseld said. “You take a guy like Jaiden Lawrence, who is averaging 15 and seven rebounds. He had two points tonight and we still won by almost 20."
Ty Price led South Warren with 14 points, while Brandon Rowe added 11 points.
The Spartans will host Logan County at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, while Warren Central plays at Greenwood at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
SWHS 17 10 8 14 -- 49
WCHS 19 24 13 11 -- 67
SW -- Price 14, Rowe 11, Linkhart 7, Burton 6, Faulkner 5, Goley 2, Linhardt 2, Davis 2.
WC -- Whitney 14, Walkup 13, Glover 13, Unseld 12, Wells 11, Villafuerte 2, Lawrence 2.
South Warren 61, Warren Central 29, girls
The Spartans used a strong first half to take control and cruise to a second straight district win.
South Warren (7-12 overall, 3-2 District 14) used a 20-3 run to take control, building a 45-16 halftime lead. The Spartans outscored Warren Central (3-14, 1-5) 39-4 in the second and third quarters.
“We came out here ready to work tonight,” South Warren coach Lane Embry said. “I thought our defense was fantastic and it set the tone for everything else. We really attacked the basket and we shot the ball well, too.”
Gracie Hodges led South Warren with 18 points, while McLaine Hudson added 15 points.
“We came out really hot tonight,” Hodges said. “We were able to get points on the board. I think our defense really helped us. Coming off COVID we are back with great energy and it’s really nice.”
Jordyn Downey led Warren Central with six points.
South Warren will host Logan County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Warren Central plays at Greenwood at 6 p.m. Friday.
SWHS 20 25 14 2 -- 61
WCHS 13 3 1 12 -- 29
SW -- Hodges 18, Hudson 15, Frank 9, Munrath 8, Ab. Overbay 8, Enlow 2, Martin 1.
WC -- Downey 6, Murray 5, Keener 5, Frausto 3, Jackson 3, Bailey 3, Butler 2, Robinson 2.