With an early 16-point lead gone and the prospects of an 0-3 start in play for the Warren Central football team, the Dragons were in need of something special to change the momentum.
That came courtesy of Warren Central’s special teams -- with Yzir Gray’s touchdown return of a blocked field goal the momentum changer that lifted the Dragons to a 40-26 win over Butler County on Friday at Warren Central High School.
Gray’s touchdown sparked a 24-point, fourth-quarter rally that allowed Warren Central (1-2) to battle back from a slew of mistakes to earn the first win of the season.
“Our kids battled,” Warren Central coach Mark Nelson said. “We battled through -- jumping offsides, interceptions, fumbles, whatever that may be -- to get the win tonight. It’s really cool to get the victory. We want to win. I feel good for the kids. We needed a win.”
Warren Central got off to a red-hot start.
The Dragons went 80 yards on five plays on the opening drive, scoring on a 47-yard touchdown pass from Zarionte Howard to Dakota Hunter and a two-point conversion to make the score 8-0.
Howard then got in on the act on the defensive end with an interception that set up another touchdown one minute later -- a Howard keeper and two-point conversion that extended the advantage to 16-0.
Butler County (1-2) was able to climb back in with a pair of interceptions by Warren Central halting the Dragons' momentum. The Bears used a short field to set up the first touchdown of the night -- a 1-yard plunge from quarterback Garrett Phelps that cut the deficit to 16-7 early in the second quarter.
On the next drive, the Bears went 65 yards in 11 plays -- with a Lonnie Phelps touchdown run making the score 16-13 with two minutes left in the half.
Warren Central had a chance to add to the lead, getting to the Butler County 9 right before half, but Saleem Tarrence was unable to stay inbounds on a fourth-down pass in the corner of the end zone and the score remained 16-13 at the half.
“We kept on making mistakes,” Nelson said. “We’d stop them and we’d jump offsides. But I give credit to them. They didn’t quit. They kept battling. A lot of teams, when you get down 16-0 in the first five minutes of the game, you fold and they did not.”
After stopping Warren Central on its first drive of the second half, Butler County used almost the entire third quarter with a 16-play drive to take its first lead of the night. The Bears marched 79 yards, converting four third downs -- the last conversion being Garrett Phelps' second touchdown of the night that pushed Butler County in front 20-16 with 0:04 seconds left in the third.
Warren Central fumbled on the first play from scrimmage following the Butler County touchdown, giving the Bears a chance to add to the lead. The Bears' drive stalled at the Warren Central 23, with Everson Padilla’s 40-yard field goal attempt blocked. Gray scooped up the ball and raced 73 yards to the end zone to give the Dragons the lead for good with 7:02 left.
“It was amazing,” Gray said. “As soon as I grabbed the ball, I was running. I thought the play was dead, but I kept running and my teammates got great blocks. We got down the field and it just changed the whole momentum of the game.”
Butler County coach Brandon Embry said the attempt was well within Padilla’s range.
“He’s good from about 45,” Embry said. “It’s just one of those things. If we get on the blocked kick, it’s fine. I was thinking that would get us a touchdown lead and maybe close it out.”
After the Dragons took the lead, Butler County turned the ball over twice with Warren Central capitalizing on both. An interception set up a 42-yard touchdown run by Devontre Patterson, with a fumble on the ensuing kickoff setting up Patterson’s second touchdown in a 39-second span that pushed the margin to 40-20 with 2:39 left.
The Bears added a late touchdown run from Gage Beasley, but were unable to get any closer.
“The field goal is blocked and we didn’t get back on it and make the tackle,” Embry said. “That’s a huge turning point in the game. We came back, played pretty good defensively, got it to fourth-and-14 and had a personal foul that gave them a first down. After that it kind of spiraled out of control on us.”
Warren Central finished with 315 yards of offense, but three turnovers.
Howard threw for 116 yards, while Patterson ran for 98 yards.
“The turnovers were big for us, but our turnovers were big for them too,” Nelson said. “We are going to get better. I think this team is going to get better. We’ve got a lot of youth and a I feel like the seniors are going to come around.”
The Bears totaled 214 yards, with Garret Phelps throwing for 76 yards and rushing for 64 yards.
“The kids came out and got behind the eight-ball early,” Embry said. “We have several kids out with injuries, so I was proud of them. We had two guys on the offensive line that never started a varsity game on the O-line. It took a little bit to feel around and get going up front, but I felt like they clawed back and played a good game. We executed the game plan both offensively and defensively. Mistakes just killed us at the end.”
Both teams return to action on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. Warren Central will host Warren East, while Butler County travels to Grayson County.
BCHS 0 13 7 6 -- 26
WCHS 16 0 0 24 -- 40
First quarter
WC -- Dakota Hunter 47 pass from Zarionte Howard (KeioVon Wells run), 7:51
WC -- Howard 1 run (Wells run), 6:46
Second quarter
BC -- Garrett Phelps 1 run (Everson Padilla kick), 10:26
BC -- Lonnie Phelps 2 run (pass failed), 2:04
Third quarter
BC -- G. Phelps 1 run (Padilla kick), 0:04.5
Fourth quarter
WC -- Yzir Gray 73 return blocked field goal (Saleem Tarrence run), 7:02
WC -- Devontre Patterson 42 run (Hunter pass from Howard), 3:18
WC -- Patterson 12 run (Javiyion Smith run), 2:39
BC -- Gage Beasley 48 run (pass failed), 2:18