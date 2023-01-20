With his team locked in a battle against a team it beat by 31 points three days earlier, Warren Central boys’ basketball coach William Unseld decided it was time to step away and let his veteran squad figure it out.
The Dragons did just that, using a fourth-quarter surge to pull away for a 57-43 win at South Warren on Friday. Warren Central (19-1 overall, 4-0 District 14) overcame a sluggish three quarters with a strong finish to remain perfect in district play and run its win streak to 10 straight.
“We are at that time of year where we are 20 games in, this is their team,” Unseld said. “I let them coach themselves today. As the game got going, I sat a lot. I said, ‘Y’all have got to figure this out.’
“I even walked off during a timeout -- a full timeout. It wasn’t a disrespect thing. It’s their team now. Sometimes they get tired of listening to me. I’m smart enough to know when that is. Then they went out and did a great job in the fourth quarter.”
Senior guard Izayiah Villafuerte said the team may have overlooked the Spartans after beating them 72-41 on Tuesday.
“We tried to put (Tuesday’s game) behind us, but I feel like some of our players still had it in their mind that it was going to be an easy game,” Villafuerte said. “We knew they were going to play harder than Tuesday because they didn’t want the same outcome.”
The Dragons struggled to get going, with South Warren (14-4, 1-3) setting the pace for most of the contest.
The teams were tied 8-all after one with back-to-back 3-pointers from Drew Hudson pushing the Spartans in front 14-9 with 5:32 left in the first half. Warren Central answered with 11 straight points to regain the advantage, but the Spartans scored the last five points to cut the deficit to 20-19 at halftime.
“It happens all the time,” Unseld said. “If you go back and look at our scores against them throughout, we used to play a week apart and one game was one way and the second game is another way. I told our kids that it’s not going to be like it was the other night. The way we came out tonight, we thought it was. They made some plays when they needed to, but we’ve still got some growing to do.”
Once again, the Dragons looked on the verge of pulling away -- stretching the lead to 33-26 on a Malik Jefferson layup late in the third, but South Warren answered again with the final five points of the quarter to trim the deficit to 33-31.
The Spartans were unable to get any closer as Warren Central opened the fourth quarter with 11 straight -- bookended by 3s from Kade Unseld -- to stretch the lead to 44-31.
Warren Central doubled up the Spartans in the final period, outscoring South Warren 24-12.
“We did enough defensively to stay in the game and then when it was time to make shots we made them,” William Unseld said. “We do what we do. We make spurts.”
Villafuerte led the Dragons with 13 points. Unseld, Chappelle Whitney and Damarion Walkup added 12 points each.
Hudson and Brandon Rowe finished with 12 points each for the Spartans.
“They weren’t as nervous as they were Tuesday,” South Warren coach Carlos Quarles said. “We had a game plan and (the kids) felt comfortable executing it. I’m just proud of their effort. You are going against the best team in the state and they didn’t shy away. They accepted the challenge. I’m very proud of my team.”
Both teams return to action at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Warren Central will host Kenwood (Tenn.), while South Warren travels to face Warren East.
WCHS 8 12 13 24 -- 57
SWHS 8 11 12 12 -- 43
WC -- Villafuerte 13, Walkup 12, Unseld 12, Whitney 12, Glover 6, Jefferson 2.
SW -- Rowe 12, Hudson 12, Bratcher 7, Linhardt 6, Posey 3, Button 3.
South Warren 65, Warren Central 38, girls
The Spartans used a barrage from 3-point range to race past the Lady Dragons and climb back to .500 on the season.
South Warren (10-10 overall, 3-1 District 14) has won five out of its last seven.
“The girls have been working really hard in practice,” South Warren coach Lane Embry said. “They haven’t been satisfied with how we played early in the season and they decided that we’ve got to get better every day. They are a hard-working bunch -- team players who just want to win.”
The Spartans finished with 12 made 3s, eight in a first half in which South Warren built a 37-15 advantage. The lead grew to as much as 34 in the second half.
McLaine Hudson led South Warren with 16 points -- including 5-for-7 from 3-point range.
“We are playing as a team,” Hudson said. “Early in the season we were struggling playing as individuals and we are really jelling as a team now.”
Jaliyah Bailey finished with 10 points for Warren Central (3-17, 0-4).
The Lady Dragons will host Kenwood (Tenn.) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. South Warren is scheduled to host Breckinridge County at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
WCHS 8 7 10 13 -- 38
SWHS 20 17 17 11 -- 65
WC -- J. Bailey 10, Frausto 9, Akhmedova 9, Robinson 5, Bratcher 2, Ferguson 2, H. Bailey 1.
SW -- Hudson 16, Frank 9, Garrett 9, Hodges 7, Munrath 6, Maxwell 4, Mitchell 4, Lindsey 3, Strow 3, Ab. Overbay 2, Martin 2.