With the game in doubt in the Region 4 Boys' Basketball Tournament championship against Bowling Green, Warren Central coach William Unseld decided it was time to abandon the game plan and get back to the basics.
The adjustment was enough to get the Dragons to the finish line -- with Warren Central claiming a 58-50 victory over the Purples.
Warren Central (26-3) outscored Bowling Green 10-2 over the final 2:08 to earn the fifth region title under Unseld and send the Dragons back to the Boys’ Sweet 16 after missing the region tournament last season.
“I told the kids, ‘I almost lost that one for you,’ ” Unseld said. “I did too much. We should have stuck with what we normally did. We called that timeout (in the fourth) and said, ‘Play them straight up,’ and we got stop after stop after stop. (Bowling Green) fought like crazy. I knew they would. I told everybody that those other games don’t matter. They fought like crazy, but my kids responded. I’m just proud of them.”
For senior guard Jaden Lawrence, the win was especially sweet after Warren Central never took the floor in the 2020 state tournament which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It means the world because we have been working all season for this moment right here,” Lawrence said. “To get back to Rupp -- I didn’t get to go my sophomore year because of COVID -- it means so much to me.”
Lawrence and the Dragons were able to celebrate after a hard-fought battle that featured eight lead changes -- five in the fourth quarter.
Warren Central jumped out to a 7-2 lead, but went cold from the field over the next four minutes. Bowling Green responded with an 11-0 run to take the lead, but Warren Central answered with a 15-0 run to push back in front 22-13 early in the second quarter.
“We were missing shots we normally make,” Unseld said. “It was one of those games. They did a great job defensively. We missed a lot of shots we normally make, but we forced some too. So we were just like, ‘Stop! Let’s move the ball a little bit. Let's move it a little bit and we will be OK.’ We started moving the ball and making shots.”
Warren Central maintained its lead for the rest of the half and went to the locker room in front 33-26. The lead was 37-30 early in the third when the Dragons’ offense went cold again with a six-minute scoring drought. That allowed Bowling Green to regain the momentum with an 11-0 run that made the score 41-37.
Lawrence ended the drought with a bucket late in the quarter and Kade Unseld opened the fourth with a 3-pointer to give the Dragons a lead again. The lead changed hands three times before Central's Chappelle Whitney split a pair of free throws to tie the score 45-all. Turner Buttry’s 3 gave Bowling Green a 48-45 lead with 3:06 left, but Whitney answered with a 3 on the other end to tie it again.
Lawrence gave the Dragons the lead for good with two free throws with 2:09 remaining. Warren Central would go 6-for-6 from the line from there, with a Lawrence dunk in the final seconds capping the win.
“I think the game came down to two big rebounds,” BG coach D.G. Sherrill said. “Chappelle’s 3-pointer was huge, but I think there were two rebounds that probably changed the game.
“Our kids were ready to play. They had that look in their eyes. It was just a couple of breaks -- a couple of breaks down the stretch.”
Omari Glover led Warren Central with 18 points. Unseld added 13 points off the bench, while Whitney finished with 10 points.
Buttry led Bowling Green with 21 points in his final game at Bowling Green. MJ Wardlow added 14 for the Purples, who fell one game short of a second straight region title in a season when Buttry was the only returning starter.
“There’s a lot of class and character in our program,” Sherrill said. “We’ve showed our character time and time again. We go into every gym in this region and district -- especially this district -- as underdogs. Our kids are kicked around like an old tin can sometimes. These young kids answered the bell every time. They fought and they fought and they scratched all year long.
“This is our ninth straight regional championship game. It’s not like we dropped off. For any other program -- besides us and Warren Central -- that standard would be pretty high. Our kids embraced that.”
Lawrence, Glover, Whitney, Unseld, Buttry and Wardlow were all named to the all-tournament team, joined by Bowling Green’s Deuce Bailey, Barren County’s Aden Nyekan and Mason Griggs, Clinton County’s Nick Delk and Blake Melton, Franklin-Simpson’s Jalen Briscoe, Glasgow’s Sam Bowling, Cumberland County’s Ty Seay and Todd County Central’s Jamison Glass.
Warren Central advances to face Region 7 champion Male in the Boys’ Sweet 16 on March 16 at 10 a.m. CDT at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
“That’s what you want,” Unseld said. “That’s what you play for. We are excited for the opportunity. We are going to take a couple of days off and enjoy it, then get back to work.”
WCHS 15 18 6 19 -- 58
BGHS 13 13 15 9 -- 50
WC -- Glover 18, Unseld 13, Whitney 10, Lawrence 8, Villafuerte 7, Walkup 2.
BG -- Buttry 21, Wardlow 14, Starks 7, Ritter 5, Lin 3.