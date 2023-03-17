LEXINGTON — It was a bit of a grind, but the Warren Central boys’ basketball team found a way to pull away late – outlasting Ashland Blazer 64-48 in the quarterfinals of the KHSAA Sweet 16 on Friday at Rupp Arena.

