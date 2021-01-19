The Warren Central boys’ basketball team made a strong impression in its home debut, beating Allen County-Scottsville 77-47 on Tuesday at Warren Central High School.
Warren Central used a barrage from 3-point range, going 14-for-33 from 3-point range, to cruise to the victory and improve to 2-1 on the season.
“This could possibly be the best shooting team I have ever had,” Warren Central coach William Unseld said. “They can really shoot the ball. I think we were 7-for-16 the last game. Tonight they played a lot of zone, so it opened up a lot of shots for us. The kids did a great job of moving the ball and sharing it.”
Warren Central came out firing from 3-point range, hitting eight 3s in the first half.
Damarion Walkup started the night with a 3 on the first possession and Jace Carver hit a pair of 3s during a 7-0 spurt that gave Warren Central a 21-13 lead late in the first quarter.
Jaiden Lawrence opened the second quarter with a pair of 3s and the Dragons' lead kept growing to as much as 14 points, before Allen County-Scottsville cut it to 37-25 at halftime.
“The last game a couple of guys' shots weren’t falling,” Lawrence said. “Today I think we shot the ball well. The hours in the gym are starting to pay off.”
The hot shooting continued in the second half.
Izayiah Villafuerte scored the first five points in a 15-3 run that pushed the margin to 52-28.
Warren Central continued to pull away, leading by as many as 32 points in the second half.
Five players scored at least nine points for the Dragons. Lawrence led the way with 14 points. Carver added 13 points and Chappelle Whitney added 12 points.
“We still have to get better at a few things,” Unseld said. “We were sloppy, trying to score without catching the ball, but it is a win. We are going to take everything we can right now. The best part about it is we are nowhere near as good as we are going to be. They are still getting their feet wet.”
Jax Cooper led ACS (4-2) with 14 points, while Michael Smith added 11 points.
The Patriots were without leading scorer Mason Shirley and Trace McIntyre.
“They shot the ball really well, but a lot of them they were open,” ACS coach Brad Bonds said. “They kept burying us, skipping the ball real quick, and they made the shots.
“I thought our kids battled. A lot of them were put in positions they were not necessarily used to being in. We were using a lot of combinations that we really don’t normally ask them to. I thought our kids fought. They did everything we asked them to do.”
Both teams are scheduled to return to action on Friday. Warren Central will host Greenwood, while Allen County-Scottsville plays at Clinton County.
ACSHS 15 10 11 11 -- 47
WCHS 21 16 25 15 -- 77
ACS - Cooper 14, Smith 11, Alderson 6, Coffee 5, Ford 4, Sikes 3, Walker 2, Bow 2.
WC - Lawrence 14, Carver 13, Whitney 12, Glover 9, Garrett 9, Walkup 6, Villafuerte 5, Unseld 3, Durham-Caulfield 3, Barnett 2, Jefferson 1.
Girls
Warren Central 60, ACS 44
Kaylyn Keener had 20 points and Saniyah Shelton added 17 points as the Lady Dragons used a strong second half to race past the Lady Patriots and improve to 2-0 on the season.
“We knew that we had to pick it up because we were expected to get this win tonight,” Keener said. “We got in the press and our defense created our offense in the second half.”
The Lady Patriots controlled most of the first half, despite leading scorer Allison Meador picking up two fouls in the opening quarter and sitting most of the half.
Jaylee Covington had eight points in the first half and Jaylee Steenburgen added seven as ACS took the lead late in the first and led by as much as five before going into halftime with a 22-18 advantage.
The Lady Dragons quickly seized the momentum, opening the second half with a 15-0 run to take the lead for good. Warren Central outscored Allen County-Scottsville 28-8 in the third quarter, hitting five 3-pointers -- two each from Keener and La Auhnni Lewis and one from Shelton.
The lead grew to as much as 19 points in the final quarter.
Shelton added eight rebounds and four assists for the Lady Dragons. Warren Central forced 25 turnovers -- 14 in the second half -- and scored 23 points off turnovers.
“We were so sluggish the first half,” WC coach Anthony Hickey said. “I told them to start fighting and that our defense is what is going to make the difference. I said the first three minutes (of the second half) that’s when you have to come out and sit down and guard. Then we started making shots and that was a bonus.”
Covington led Allen County-Scottsville (1-6) with 10 points.
Both teams are scheduled to return to action on Friday, with Warren Central hosting Greenwood and Allen County-Scottsville traveling to Clinton County.
ACSHS 12 10 8 14 -- 44
WCHS 9 9 28 14 -- 60
ACS - Covington 10, Naiser 9, J. Steenbergen 7, Carter 6, Meadors 5, Wright 3, H. Steenbergen 2, McReynolds 2.
WC - Keener 20, Shelton 17, Lewis 10, Simmons 4, Akhmedova 3, Ray 2, Whitfield 2, Frausto 2.
