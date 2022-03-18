LEXINGTON -- Warren Central boys’ basketball coach William Unseld told junior Dalton Farley he would win a big game for the Dragons.
That time came during Warren Central’s 54-48 win over Murray in the quarterfinals of the KHSAA Sweet 16 on Friday at Rupp Arena. With Chappelle Whitney on the bench with four fouls, Farley provided a post presence during a crucial stretch in which the Dragons rallied from a deficit to take control and clinch a spot in the state semifinals against Covington Catholic.
“I just knew when I went out there that I’ve got a role to do,” Farley said. “I went out there and stuck with that -- rebound and play defense and be big on the offensive side.”
Unseld said Farley was huge for the Dragons in the fourth quarter -- adding Warren Central (28-3) doesn’t win the game without him.
“He gave us a presence in the paint,” Unseld said. “They were just driving down in there -- we were contesting them -- making tough shots in the lane. He gave a little more physicality down there. He’s short in stature, but has a lot of girth. He knows how to move and has great feet. He was great for us.”
Warren Central’s strong defensive finish came after Murray (26-7) got off to a blazing start. The Tigers hit nine straight at one point in the first quarter -- four from Grant Whitaker -- to build a 24-16 advantage after one.
The margin grew to 27-16 after a three-point play from Mason Grant early in the second quarter before Warren Central scored eight straight to trim the deficit to three. Murray briefly stemmed the tide -- and Whitney went to the bench after picking up his third foul late in the second -- but Warren Central was able to stay within striking distance, trailing 33-30 at the break despite the Tigers hitting 65% from the field.
“In the first half we were just giving them wide-open looks,” Unseld said. “Sometimes we just have to get them and calm them down. They are teenagers. They’re emotional, but to our credit they fought.”
Murray was able to push the lead back to 39-33 with 3:01 left in the third, but for the second time in the tournament Warren Central’s defense rose to the challenge by forcing a lengthy drought.
The Dragons trimmed the deficit to 39-37 by the end of the third, with Farley replacing Whitney after he picked up his fourth foul with 1:36 left in the quarter.
Kade Unseld opened the fourth with a 3-pointer that gave Warren Central its first lead since 2-0. The run grew to 14-0, capped by a three-point play from Omari Glover that increased the Dragons' advantage to 47-39 with 3:17 remaining.
Whitaker ended Murray’s drought at exactly eight minutes and the Tigers got as close as 50-48 with 29.5 seconds remaining, but Jaiden Lawrence sealed the game with four free throws in the final seconds.
“It was a tough game, a fight, but you knew it was going to be,” William Unseld said. “I told the kids today that they were tough and physical. Whitaker is a great player. The kids held on and fought. We made plays when we needed to.
“... (Our defense) has carried us through the tournament. I tell them this all the time, ‘that shot is not going to come with you all the time. It’s going to fall out of the luggage. Defense and rebounding is going to come with you everywhere you go.’ They’ve bought into that. That has been our staple at the end of the year.”
Lawrence led the Dragons with 13 points and six rebounds. Glover had 11 points, Unseld finished with 10 points and Izayiah Villafuerte had nine points and seven assists.
“At the end of the day, we didn’t want to end our season right there,” Villafuerte said. “We wanted to keep going … (but) we had to win the game to get to tomorrow. That’s what we were always trying to do.”
Whitaker led Murray with a game-high 23 points.
WCHS 16 14 7 17 -- 54
MHS 24 9 6 9 -- 48
WC -- Lawrence 13, Glover 11, Unseld 10, Villafuerte 9, Whitney 9, Jefferson 2.
MHS -- Whitaker 23, Boggess 12, Grant 6, English 4, May 3.