Warren Central outscored Bullitt East 39-24 in the second half to come away with a 64-50 win in the South Oldham Classic at South Oldham on Thursday.
The Dragons trailed 26-25 at halftime, but finished the third quarter ahead 41-34. The Chargers made it a one-point game with six minutes to go before Warren Central pulled away for the victory.
Kobe Brents led the Dragons with 20 points, Dre Boyd had 16 and Tayton Smith had 15. Warren Central improves to 7-2 and will face South Oldham in the South Oldham Classic at 7:15 p.m. on Friday.
Bullitt East falls to 3-9 and will face Bowling Green at 5:45 p.m. on Friday in the South Oldham Classic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.