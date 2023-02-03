The Warren Central boys’ basketball team was pushed to the limit by its District 14 rival Bowling Green on Friday, but ultimately when the time came the Dragons were able to push through.
Warren Central survived a potential game winner at the end of regulation by BG and took control in the extra session to earn a hard-fought 75-67 win over the Purples.
With the win, Warren Central (22-1 overall, 6-0 District 14) completed a perfect regular season in district play and earned the regular-season sweep over Bowling Green.
“I was proud. I was happy,” Warren Central coach William Unseld said. “I wanted to see them in a game like that. Let’s take people’s best shot and see how we respond. This is great momentum.
“We’ve got five tough games left. We just have to keep playing, get better and understand what we are good at. I hope we have a few more like the one tonight, to get us ready for that tournament run.”
In a battle between two of the top 10 teams in the state, No. 10 Bowling Green (21-4, 4-2) had the top-ranked Dragons on their heels for most of the night until Warren Central finally took control in overtime.
Bowling Green built an early 14-8 lead before Warren Central scored nine straight to surge in front 17-14 after one quarter.
Warren Central’s lead grew to 33-21 after a 3-pointer from Izayiah Villafuerte midway through the second, but Bowling Green came storming back with some strong 3-point shooting. The Purples were 7-for-10 from 3-point range in the first half, the final a 3 from MJ Wardlow that gave BG a 38-37 halftime lead.
Bowling Green scored seven straight to open the second half and extended its advantage to 48-39 after a 3 from Braylon Banks, but Warren Central started to rally behind the post play from Chappelle Whitney and Omari Glover. The duo scored 12 straight points for Warren Central, with a Kade Unseld bucket tying the score 51-all late in the third quarter.
No one led by more than three points in the fourth, with the lead volleying back and forth.
Glover’s layup gave Warren Central a 61-59 advantage with 1:13 left, but BG's Mason Ritter tied the score with 39 seconds remaining. The Dragons tried to hold for the last shot, but turned it over with three seconds left.
That set up a potential game winner by Wardlow, who got into the paint for a point-blank shot that rimmed out.
“It looked good,” Whitney said. “I thought it was going in. We came over and talked it out. (Villafuerte) led us and we followed right behind him.”
The second chance gave Warren Central a second life. After the teams traded buckets to start the overtime, Warren Central scored eight straight to take control and seal the win.
“It’s on me,” Purples coach D.G. Sherrill said. “I rode our five starters too long. I was playing matchups. We were hot and none of them wanted to come out. From a coaching perspective, I’ve got too many good players over there. I thought they were still playing hard, but we lost some legs in that overtime.
“Give Central credit, they didn’t play any more players than we played but their kids made a few winning plays in overtime to give them a cushion.”
Whitney led the Dragons with 26 points. Glover added 22 points and 16 rebounds, while Villafuerte finished with 16 points.
“If they shoot it like that every night, they are going to be hard to beat,” Unseld said. “They shot the cover off of it and we still came out with the win. We needed that type of game. We needed that in the worst way. I was tickled. I just sat over there and watched them play.”
Deuce Bailey led Bowling Green with 20 points, while Wardlow had 18 points and Banks added 12.
“We played four good quarters,” Sherrill said. “We had a layup to win the game from a kid I thought was the best player on the floor in MJ. Again I had big bodies out there and I kinda ran my big bodies in the ground in the second half. I have to work some more guys in. It’s on me. It’s completely on me.”
BGHS 14 24 15 8 6 -- 67
WCHS 17 20 14 10 14 -- 75
BG -- Bailey 20, M. Wardlow 18, Banks 12, Ritter 8, Lightning 8, Bratton 1.
WC -- Whitney 26, Glover 22, Villafuerte 16, Unseld 9, Walkup 2.
Bowling Green 65, Warren Central 20, girls
The Lady Purples wrapped up a perfect record in district play, but lost senior forward Meadow Tisdale to an injury early in the third quarter.
“We are hoping it’s just a hyperextension,” BG coach Calvin Head said. “If that’s the case, it’s more of a day to day thing -- making sure she takes care of it, puts ice on it, doing whatever necessary. But you never know. You never know what is going on inside there. We will take it day by day and see. Her health is the most important thing right now.”
Bowling Green (16-8, 6-0) used a 33-2 run to build a commanding 38-8 lead by halftime.
The Lady Purples scored the first six points of the second half to extend the advantage when Tisdale went down on a play under the basket.
Without Tisdale, Bowling Green was able to continue to pull away with the lead growing to as much as 46 points.
“I thought what we wanted our team to do tonight, they were doing it,” Head said. “You try to keep them in a little bit of a flow. I was getting ready to pull them in the next minute or two anyway and get some of these young kids in. It was just a freak accident.”
Tisdale led Bowling Green with 14 points, one of five Lady Purples to score at least eight points.
Aida Akhmedova had 10 points to lead Warren Central (4-19, 0-6).
BGHS 20 18 14 13 -- 65
WCHS 6 2 4 8 -- 20
BG -- Tisdale 14, Campbell 9, Shelton 8, Smiley 8, Bailey 8, Franklin 6, Macy 5, Wardlow 4, Smith 2, Miley 1.
WC -- Akhmedova 10, J. Bailey 5, Robinson 3, Ferguson 2.