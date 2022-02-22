After a one-year absence, the Warren Central boys’ basketball team is back in the region tournament -- clinching a spot with a 71-49 win over Warren East in the District 14 Tournament semifinals on Tuesday at Warren Central High School.
Warren Central (22-3) survived a test from Warren East in the first half before pulling away in the second half to clinch a spot in Friday’s District 14 championship game. The Dragons also earn a spot in the Region 4 Tournament which begins Tuesday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
“I’m proud of my guys,” Warren Central coach William Unseld said. “Let’s get this first one out of the way. No matter how good you are, that first tournament game there is nerves. I think (Warren East) got tired late, but give them credit -- they fought. They’ve got nothing to hang their heads about. They’ve got a good future ahead of them. They did a good job tonight, but at the end of the day -- to win that game and not play your best -- that is huge.”
Warren Central beat the Raiders 81-31 and 68-35 in a 48-hour span earlier this month, but Warren East (11-17) was able to hang around for a half before the Dragons took control.
Warren Central led by as much as 12 points in the first half, despite going 0-for-10 from 3-point range. The Raiders got some momentum late in the second quarter with a 9-2 spurt that cut the lead to 32-28. The teams exchanged buckets before Chappelle Whitney’s bucket in the final 10 seconds made the score 36-30 in favor of the Dragons at halftime.
Whitney and Omari Glover took over in the paint to open the second half. The duo scored six points each during a 12-0 run that pushed the margin to 48-30. The Dragons kept getting to the rim and the lead kept growing, with Warren East unable to get the deficit down to single digits the rest of the way.
“It was good to come back in the second half and respond the way we did,” Unseld said. “We scored 71 points and we only made one 3. It tells you we can really score the ball. I told them to keep shooting, but let’s get it around the rim more.”
Whitney led the Dragons with 20 points. Damarion Walkup had 15 points, while Glover and Jaiden Lawrence finished with 12 points each.
“It feels good,” Whitney said. “We are going to Diddle. That is all that matters. One step at a time.”
Isaiah Andrews finished with a game-high 21 points for the Raiders.
“For us, it was just about heart and playing as hard as we can,” WE coach Kyle Benge said. “I think that was the thing that kind of got us -- them being able to go in and regroup. I’m sure coach Unseld wasn’t too thrilled about some of the shots that they were taking in the first half. We knew they were going to try to get the ball down low. They are such a good team inside and out.”
With the loss, Warren East’s region drought continues. The Raiders last advanced to the region tournament in 1997. Warren East will move to District 15 next season, looking to snap the streak.
“We lose three seniors and we got 10 guys coming back,” Benge said. “That doesn’t leave a whole lot of opportunities for younger guys. We can’t be satisfied with where we are at. We know we have to get in the weight room -- get stronger -- and get better.
“Switching districts is big for us, but we haven’t won a district since 1996. When we switch districts and go over there we’ve still got great teams with Allen, Glasgow and Barren. We are still going to have to compete on a daily basis.”
Warren Central advances to face the winner of Bowling Green and Greenwood at 6 p.m. on Friday. The Dragons split with both teams in the regular season.
“We’re going to Diddle,” Unseld said. “I always tell people that district championship game is for fun. Let’s go play it and have fun. You wanna win it, but we ain’t gonna put all our eggs in that basket. It’s on our home floor and we’d like to cut our own nets down, but at the end of the day we get to play in Diddle.”
WEHS 11 19 8 11 -- 49
WCHS 21 15 19 16 -- 71
WE -- Andrews 21. Matlock 9, Doyle 8, Carver 4, Price 3, Murrell 2, Williams 2.
WC -- Whitney 20, Walkup 15, Lawrence 12, Glover 12, Jefferson 4, Unseld 4, Villafuerte 2, Farley 2.
Bowling Green 53, Warren Central 31, girls
The Lady Purples earned a spot in Thursday’s District 14 championship game, while also clinching a spot in the region tournament which begins Sunday at E.A. Diddle Arena. Bowling Green has won two straight region titles and three out of the last four.
“Our job was to win tonight and advance to the region and we get to play for another championship on Thursday,” BG coach Calvin Head said. “I thought we did a good job of keeping the pace high. We got to the rim, had some shots go in -- mission accomplished. We got to the region.”
Bowling Green (24-7) used a 13-0 run to build a 21-5 advantage early in the second quarter. The lead ballooned to 31-11 at halftime with the Lady Purples leading by as much as 32 points in the second half.
Saniyah Shelton led Bowling Green with 17 points, while Tanaya Bailey added 11 points.
“It was good,” Shelton said. “Coach Head told us to come in here and play our best at what we do and get it done.”
Kaylyn Keener led Warren Central (4-21) with 13 points.
Bowling Green faces either Greenwood or South Warren in the district championship game at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
BGHS 19 12 16 6 -- 53
WCHS 5 6 9 11 -- 31
BG -- Shelton 17, Bailey 11, James 9, Tisdale 8, Briley 3, Huskey 2, Bennett 2, Fugate 1.
WC -- Keener 13, Akhmedova 9, Downey 3, Frausto 2, Carter 2, Bailey 2.