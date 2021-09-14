The Warren Central boys’ soccer team picked up an important District 14 win, blanking South Warren 3-0 on Tuesday at South Warren High School.
Warren Central (7-2 overall, 4-2 District 14) scored all three goals in the second half to earn the season split with the Spartans and stay in the hunt for the top seed in next month’s district tournament.
“I think we have a good district,” Warren Central coach AJ Ray said. “I’ve argued with a lot of people, this is the most competitive it has ever been. Across the board, everybody is beating everybody and we just wanted to go out there and play the way we know we can play. It was a good effort for our boys.”
South Warren (7-3-1, 4-2) entered with a chance at earning a share of the top spot in the regular season and looking to sweep the Dragons after a 1-0 win at Warren Central on Aug. 17.
The first half was another defensive struggle, with the teams playing to a 0-0 tie at halftime.
Warren Central finally broke through in the 46th minute, when Damir Beganovic’s shot was deflected and Semir Hodzic scored off the rebound.
It was Hodzic’s first goal of the season -- a goal predicted by Ray a few minutes earlier.
“I have a knack for calling out what our goals are gonna be,” Ray said. “I said Semir was going to have a rebound goal and hopefully the person that bet me pays me my $10. He plays extremely hard and it was a welcome sight for him to finally get on the scoreboard this season.”
Hodzic said he didn’t think about the prediction until several minutes after he scored the goal.
“I think AJ knows what type of player I am,” Hodzic said. “He was spot on. It really did happen.”
Less than a minute after the goal, South Warren’s David Brown was assessed a red card -- leaving the Spartans down a man the rest of the way.
Warren Central responded with goals from Nae Reh in the 51st and 66th minute.
“Going down a man is never ideal,” South Warren coach Tom Alexander said. “Going down a man against a team like Central is pretty crippling, especially where David is our leader -- our captain. It was a heat of the moment kind of thing, really unfortunate. I’m proud of the guys for stepping in and trying to fill in for him.”
Warren Central outshot South Warren 17-3, with an 8-2 advantage in shots on goal. South Warren was held without a shot on goal in the second half.
“We saw some of their results lately and kind of figured they would be fired up,” Alexander said. “They have a little more energy than we had today. It just wasn’t our night.”
South Warren will host Henderson County at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, while Warren Central returns to action on Sept. 21 at Greenwood.