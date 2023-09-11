Dragons win 2A state title Daily News Sep 11, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Warren Central boys' soccer team claimed a second straight Kentucky 2A state championship with a 3-0 win over DeSales in the championship game on Sunday in Owensboro.Jayreeve Edgar, Peter Thang and Mzaliwa Noel had a goal each for Warren Central (8-4). Byaunda Elombelo and Daniel Rivas had an assist each for the Dragons.Goalkeeper Almian Sakanovic had three saves and was named the tournament MVP. Noel, Shabani Issa, Vitale Lubala and Houng Ha were named to the all-tournament team. Warren Central will play at South Warren at 7 p.m. Thursday.Girls Lexington Catholic 10, Warren East 0The Lady Raiders fell in the championship game of the Kentucky 2A championship. It was the first loss of the season for Warren East (12-1).Decca Burr, Madison Hymer and Amiyah Carter were named to the all tournament team.Warren East is scheduled to return to action at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, hosting Barren County. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you