It was a historic night for the Warren Central boys’ basketball team in Friday’s 68-42 win over Bowling Green in the District 14 tournament championship game at Warren Central.
Warren Central (23-3) rallied from 16 points down early to earn the 1,000th victory in program history and earn the first district tournament championship since 2013. The win also assured Warren Central an undefeated record at home this season.
“This is a special night,” Warren Central coach William Unseld said. “The kids fought. They played hard. They really guarded and rebounded. ... It’s a special group of kids. I’ve been telling everybody for a while this might be the best group I have ever had. That is saying a lot because I’ve had some great groups.”
Coming off a win over Greenwood in Wednesday’s District 14 semifinals, Bowling Green (24-6) got off to a torrid start in Friday’s championship game. The Purples started 5-for-7 from 3-point range, building a 21-5 advantage less than six minutes in.
It was all Warren Central from there.
The Dragons scored 13 straight -- holding Bowling Green scoreless for almost eight minutes -- to climb back into the game. Turner Buttry’s 3 ended the drought, but Warren Central scored the next nine points to surge in front for good -- eventually taking a 31-29 lead into halftime.
“They easily could have panicked down 21-5 and said, ‘OK we won’t win this one,' but they fought like crazy,” Unseld said. “We didn’t panic. We’ve got a veteran group that has played a lot of basketball and they just played. More than anything, they guarded and rebounded.”
Warren Central continued to pull away, as Bowling Green continued to struggle on the offensive end. The Dragons opened the second half with an 18-0 run and held Bowling Green to two points in the third quarter.
The Dragons led by as much as 27 points in the final period as Bowling Green shot 31.1% from the field -- 7-for-23 from 3-point range.
“We had such an emotional win the other night against Greenwood -- played really well four quarters,” Bowling Green coach D.G. Sherrill said. “We came out here tonight and played really well to start the game. The shots were falling. We were aggressive and then Central took a step forward defensively. It was like they just poked a hole in the balloon and let all of our air out. We just flatlined.
“You wonder when a team is gonna hit the emotional wall and I thought we just hit a wall -- and we hit a wall against a good basketball team. Hat's off to Central. They stayed aggressive.”
Jaiden Lawrence led Warren Central with 23 points, while Izayiah Villafuerte added 11 points.
“It means a lot winning my last game on this floor,” Lawrence said. “They came out really hot and punched us in the mouth. We just had to settle down on defense and get stops and scores and execute our offense.”
Buttry had 15 points to lead Bowling Green, which saw its streak of eight straight district tournament titles come to an end.
Both teams advance to the Region 4 Tournament, which begins Tuesday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
“We are going into the Fourth Region tournament next week,” Sherrill said. “This was one of those free games. I wish we would have played better in the second half, but it is one of those situations where we have to learn from and get better. I think we will do that.”
BGHS 21 8 2 11 -- 42
WCHS 9 22 18 19 -- 68
BG -- Buttry 15, Bailey 9, Wardlow 7, Gurley 4, Ritter 3, Barber 3, E. Starks 1.
WC -- Lawrence 23, Villafuerte 11, Glover 9, Whitney 8, Walkup 7, Unseld 4, Jefferson 3, Wells 3.