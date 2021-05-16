Warren East pitchers Brady Dragoo and Drake Young combined for a two-hit shutout to lead the visiting Raiders to a 7-0 baseball win over Allen County-Scottsville on Saturday.
Dragoo worked the first four innings and picked up the win after allowing one hit while striking out six batters. Young finished up the final three innings for the save, allowing one hit while fanning one.
Nolan Ford was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to pace the Raiders at the plate. Cameron Martin was 2-for-3, Young tallied an RBI double, and Colton Edwards and Ayden Barrick each picked up an RBI.
Warren East (18-9) is at Glasgow on Monday. ACS (6-11) hosts Bowling Green on Monday.
Greenwood 9, Glasgow 3
Rhett Dysholm clubbed a home run and drove in three runs as part of a 2-for-3 day at the plate as visiting Greenwood topped Glasgow 9-3 on Saturday.
Bryson Brockman was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Gators, while Paul Smith added a 2-for-3 day with a double and an RBI. Cade Thornton was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, and Matthew Brown and Bryce Russell each drove in a run in the win.
Braxton Garner earned the victory after tossing six innings, allowing three runs (none earned) off four hits and a walk. He struck out nine.
Tyler Lane and John Myers each drove in a run for the Scotties in the loss.
Greenwood (16-11) hosts Logan County on Monday. Glasgow (12-11) hosts Warren East on Monday.
Logan County 20, Madisonville-North Hopkins 6
Zach Yates slammed two home runs and drove in five runs to boost host Logan County to a 20-6 win in five innings over Madisonville-North Hopkins on Saturday.
Yates was 3-for-5 and scored twice in the win.
Logan County's Macon Barrow was 4-for-5 with two doubles, three runs scored and three RBIs, while Jaxon Hendrix went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Chance Sweeney was 2-for-2 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI, Kruise Newman was 2-for-3 with a triple and scored three runs, Wyatt Blake went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Blake Wood was 2-for-4 and Davin Yates tallied two RBIs and scored twice for the Cougars.
Logan County (16-8) visits Greenwood on Monday.