PREP GIRLS' SOCCER Drane, Willgruber tally hat tricks in Lady Purples' win Daily News Jeff Nations Sep 8, 2022 Bowling Green sophomore Adelyn Drane and freshman Zippi Willgruber each recorded a hat trick in the Lady Purples' 10-0 girls' soccer win over visiting Barren County on Wednesday.Drane and Willgruber tallied identical totals of four goals and one assist.Maggie Morris added a goal and an assist, Allison Cleaver scored a goal, Katie Donelson tallied three assists and Annabelle Brown chipped in with an assist in the win. Goalkeeper Isabelle Riehn recorded the shutout for Bowling Green (9-1-1), which visits Madisonville-North Hopkins on Tuesday.Barren County (4-3-1) was slated to host Monroe County on Thursday. Tags Bowling Green Barren County Adelyn Drane Zippi Willgruber Hat Trick Assist Sport Goal Isabelle Riehn Katie Donelson Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor