Greenwood’s Anna Drexel won three individual events to help the Lady Gators finish second in the team standings Friday at the Blue Raider High School Invitational at Lindsey Wilson College.
Drexel placed first in the 100- (12.86 seconds), 200- (27.01) and 400 meters (1:02.83) to help Greenwood tally 83 points to finish second. Rockcastle County (94) won the girls’ meet. Warren East (third, 82), Glasgow (seventh, 54), Barren County (ninth, 32) and Franklin-Simpson (13th, 10) also competed.
In the boys’ meet, Green County won with 128 points. Greenwood was second with 119 points, followed by Warren East in third with 82. Barren County (eighth, 32), Glasgow (ninth, 27) and Franklin-Simpson (18th, 1) also took part Friday.
Warren East’s quartet of Cheyenne Starks, McKenna Rine, Natajia Alexander and Amiyah Carter won both the 400 relay (53.29) and 800 relay (1:54.10).
Glasgow’s Caroline Murphy added a first-place finish in the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches).
Greenwood’s boys’ got individual wins from Cates Duncan in the mile run (4:28.75) and Hayden Harrell in the 400 (53.48), while the Gators’ Malick Ibrahim, Caleb Williams, TelTel Long and Andrew Hatcher teamed up to win the 800 relay (1:36.38).
Barren County’s Taylor Ogles won the high jump (5-10) and Joseph Hutchison took first in the pole vault (9-00).