PREP ROUNDUP
Drexel's two goals lead Lady Gators to season-opening win
Greenwood's girls' soccer team went on the road to earn a season-opening 4-0 victory against Madisonville-North Hopkins on Tuesday.
Lady Gators sophomore Caroline Drexel scored a pair of goals. Avery Buser and Ella Whittle added one goal apiece in the win.
Greenwood (1-0) is back in action Saturday at Bardstown.
ACS 4, Edmonson County 0
Gabrielle Corbett scored a pair of goals to pace host Allen County-Scottsville to a 4-0 win against Edmonson County on Tuesday.
Gabby Garcia and Kynleigh Shultz added one goal apiece for the Lady Patriots.
Goalkeeper Shayne Stevens earned the shutout for Allen County-Scottsville (1-0), which visits Russellville on Thursday.
Lady Cats goalkeeper Haley Shields finished with 24 saves for Edmonson County (0-2), which hosts John Hardin on Saturday.
Boys' soccer
Madisonville-N. Hopkins 5, Greenwood 2
Homestanding Greenwood dropped its season opener with a 5-2 loss to Madisonville-North Hopkins on Tuesday.
Van Thang and Dylan Goad scored goals for the Gators, with Baw Reh and Andy Alfaro tallying one assist apiece.
Greenwood (0-1) visits District 14 rival Warren Central on Saturday.
Russellville 10, Monroe County 0
Akshar Patel produced a hat trick with three goals and added an assist to lead host Russellville to a season-opening 10-0 win against Monroe County on Tuesday.
Ethan O'Neal tallied a goal and two assists, and Samuel Cruz and JaCoveon Temple-Dickerson finished with one goal and one assist each.
Also for the Panthers, Diego Vera, Immanuel Clayton, Cristian Rangel and Riley Hatfield each scored a goal, while Alex Arnold and Talon Stratton both notched an assist.
Goalkeeper Noah Harris finished with one save for Russellville (1-0), which isn't back in action until Aug. 15 at District 13 rival Logan County.
Boys' golf
Trinity Shamrock Invitational
Bowling Green's Reed Richey fired a 3-under par 69 to tie for fourth and lead the Purples to a runner-up finish in the Trinity Shamrock Invitational held Tuesday at Oxmoor Country Club in Louisville.
Ben Davenport tied for seventh with a 70, while Ty Wilson (75) and Jake Pirce (75) provided the other scoring finishes for the Purples. Bowling Green finished the day 1-over 289.
Christian Academy of Louisville won the team competition with a 4-under 284. CAL's Brady Smith won medalist honors with an 8-under 64.
