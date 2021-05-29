Greenwood's Cates Duncan tallied first-place finishes in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs to help the Gators to a second-place finish in the Class 3A, Region 2 boys' track and field meet Saturday at Warren East.
Duncan won the 800 in 2 minutes, 5.88 seconds and took first in the 1,600 in 4:31.97.
North Hardin won the boys' meet with 184 points, followed by Greenwood with 60. South Warren was third with 55 points, with Bowling Green (seventh, 38), Logan County (eighth, 32) and Barren County (ninth, 24) among the area teams competing Saturday.
In the girls' meet, North Hardin won the team title with 132 points and Greenwood took runner-up honors with 117. South Warren was third with 110. Barren County (fifth, 43), Bowling Green (seventh, 25) and Logan County (10th, six) rounded out the area teams.
Joining Duncan as boys' regional champions were Barren County's Jamarcus Miley in the 100 meters (11.08), Bowling Green's Easton Harlow in the triple jump (42 feet, 07.000 inches) and Logan County's Jonah Oliver in the discus (130-01.00).
Greenwood's Amaya Salvador won the 400 with a time of 1:01.93. Other area girls' champions were South Warren's Megan Kitchens in the 800 (2:22.78), Barren County's Chesney McPherson in the 1,600 (5:29.95), Barren County's Gracie Reed in the 3,200 (11:46.08) and Greenwood's Rachel Evans in the 100 hurdles (18.28) and Greenwood's Jessica Peterson in the pole vault (7-06.00).
Greenwood's girls' 1,600-meter relay team of Caroline Freeman, Macy Daniels, Erin Heltsley and Salvador won in 4:16.48, while South Warren's 3,200 relay of Kitchens, Ryleigh Johnson, Taylor Brown and Anslee Crosby took first place in 10:04.31.
Area results (top-six finishes)
BOYS
Greenwood
200: Andrew Hatcher (4th, 24.35)
800: Cates Duncan (1st, 2:05.88); Cole Jackson (4th, 2:11.65)
1,600: Cates Duncan (1st, 4:31.97); Cole Jackson (2nd, 4:35.79)
110 hurdles: Drew Smothers (6th, 18.27)
400 relay: Albert Mbanfu, TelTel Long, Andrew Hatcher, Ira Matheos (4th, 47.32)
800 relay: Albert Mbanfu, TelTel Long, Andrew Hatcher, Ira Matheos (3rd, 1:38.17)
1,600 relay: Hayden Harrell, Gavin Law, Cates Duncan, Hunter Durkee (6th, 3:51.92)
3,200 relay: Andrew Thomas, Trae Salvador, Gavin Law, Sam Sanders (5th, 9:01.40)
High jump: Hunter Durkee (4th, 5-08); Lofton Howard (5th, 5-08)
Pole vault: Chase Johnson (6th, 7-06)
Shot put: Sebastian Conwell (5th, 39-10.50); James Salchli (6th, 38-11.00)
South Warren
800: Ethan Luis (5th, 2:11.97)
3,200: Kellen Patterson (6th, 10:28.23)
110 hurdles: Noah Namvong (2nd, 16.97); Charlie Hendrix (5th, 18.02)
300 hurdles: Noah Namvong (4th, 45.69); Harrison Bryce (5th, 45.88)
400 relay: Bailey Shoemaker, Donovan Locklyn, Vance Ruiz, Cristian Conyer (6th, 47.48)
800 relay: Harrison Bryce, Donovan Locklyn, Bailey Shoemaker, Noah Namvong (4th, 1:39.38)
1,600 relay: Vance Ruiz, Brandon Irvin, Braden Armstrong, Chase Duggins (4th, 3:45.98)
3,200 relay: Brandon Irvin, Hunter Clemons, Bryce McAlister, Ethan Luis (2nd, 8:34.85)
Long jump: Avrin Bell (4th, 18-07.25); Preston Burns (5th, 18-05.00)
Triple jump: Avrin Bell (2nd, 39-08.25)
Pole vault: Vance Ruiz (4th, 8-06)
Discus: Trey Wallace (6th, 105-03)
Bowling Green
100: Jaden Shannon (6th, 11.59)
400: Thomas Tinius (4th, 52.40)
110 hurdles: Rance Littlepage (4th, 17.59)
400 relay: Dylan Echols, Jaden Shannon, Easton Barlow, Javy Bunton (2nd, 45.38)
800 relay: Jaden Shannon, Rance Littlepage, Justin Jasper, Easton Barlow (5th, 1:41.19)
High jump: Jaden Shannon (6th, 5-06)
Long jump: Easton Barlow (2nd, 18-07.50)
Triple jump: Easton Barlow (1st, 42-07.00)
Logan County
High jump: Ryan Rayno (2nd, 5-10)
Discus: Jonah Oliver (1st, 130-01.00)
Shot put: Neil Coursey (2nd, 42-06.25); Jonah Oliver (3rd, 42-02.50)
Barren County
100: Jamarcus Miley (1st, 11.05)
110 hurdles: Mason Taylor (3rd, 17.13)
800 relay: Drew Fisher, Tyler Wilson, Will Davis, Jamarcus Miley (6th, 1:41.54)
3,200 relay: Ross Jessie, Rylee Gaffin, Jaydin Medley, Brody Miller (6th, 9:30.73)
High jump: Taylor Ogles (3rd, 5-10)
GIRLS
Greenwood
100: Myra Jones (4th, 13.30)
200: Myra Jones (6th, 28.69)
400: Amaya Salvador (1st, 1:01.93); Caroline Freeman (5th, 1:06.23)
800: Erin Heltsley (2nd, 2:30.03); Macy Daniels (3rd, 2:31.21)
1,600: Kaydee Wooldridge (6th, 5:44.92)
3,200: Kaydee Wooldridge (6th, 12:36.23)
100 hurdles: Rachel Evans (1st, 18.28); Ashley Gaynor (2nd, 18.48)
300 hurdles: Rachel Evans (2nd, 52.94); Ashley Gaynor (5th, 56.62)
400 relay: Kayla Williams, Callie Strode, Hannah Wiles, Myra Jones (4th, 55.29)
800 relay: Kayla Williams, Callie Strode, Hannah Wiles, Myra Jones (4th, 1:53.91)
1,600 relay: Caroline Freeman, Macy Daniels, Erin Heltsley, Amaya Salvador (1st, 4:16.48)
3,200 relay: Macy Daniels, Caroline Freeman, Amaya Salvador, Erin Heltsley (3rd, 10:06.22)
Long jump: Katie Howard (5th, 13-03.25)
Triple jump: Katie Howard (4th, 29-03.50: Rachel Evans (5th, 29-03.00)
Pole vault: Jessica Peterson (1st, 7-06); Olivia Reed (4th, 7-00)
Discus: Olivia Lovell (5th, 89-01)
Shot put: Katie Howard (3rd, 28-11.25); Olivia Lovell (5th, 27-05.00)
South Warren
100: Karson Deaton (3rd, 12.95); Kate Chiddister (5th, 13.34)
200: Karson Deaton (3rd, 27.12); Kate Chiddister (5th, 28.07)
400: Abby Overbay (6th, 1:06.52);
800: Megan Kitchens (1st, 2:22.78; Hayley Best (4th, 2:33.52)
1,600: Taylor Brown (3rd, 5:33.36); Ryleigh Johnson (5th, 5:43.49)
3,200: Taylor Brown (4th, 12:24.35); Anslee Crosby (5th, 12:33.80)
400 relay: Tobi Akangbe, Nailah Nwanguma, Kate Chiddister, Karson Deaton (3rd, 53.75)
800 relay: Madeline Irvin, Lilly Degehart, Kate Chiddister, Karson Deaton (3rd, 1:53.90)
1,600 relay: Megan Kitchens, Madeline Irvin, Lilly Degehart, Abby Overbay (3rd, 4:26.24)
3,200 relay: Megan Kitchens, Ryleigh Johnson, Taylor Brown, Anslee Crosby (1st, 10:04.31)
High jump: Lilly Degehart (2nd, 4-10)
Long jump: Tobi Akangbe (2nd, 13-11.25); Addie Degehart (4th, 13-06.25)
Triple jump: Addie Degehart (6th, 28-02.50)
Pole vault: Caroline Calvert (5th, 5-06); Lilly Fanning (6th, 5-06)
Discus: Nailah Nwanguma (3rd, 99-02); Kennedy Coradini (4th, 90-09)
Shot put: Kennedy Coradini (6th, 26-09.25)
Barren County
1,600: Chesney McPherson (1st, 5:29.95)
3,200: Gracie Reed (1st, 11:46.08); Chesney McPherson (2nd, 11:59.89)
400 relay: Lily Elmore, Laressa Walker, Keeley Poland, Lindsey Billingsley (5th, 57.01)
800 relay: Lindsey Billingsley, Keeley Poland, Addison Roemer, Ellie Smith (6th, 2:03.93)
High jump: Ellie Smith (3rd, 4-10)
Long jump: Skylar Owen (3rd, 13-08.25)
Bowling Green
100: Z'Nyah Owens (3rd, 13.09)
400 relay: Bella Elder, Erica Smith, Z'Nyah Owens, Reese Elder (2nd, 53.42)
800 relay: Anna Neal, Bella Elder, Erica Smith, Z'Nyah Owens (2nd, 1:52.84)
High jump: Anna Neal (5th, 4-08)
Logan County
200: Samarah Dowell (4th, 28.02)
800 relay: Camila Arevalo, Ali Atkinson, Makayla Cornelius, Samarah Dowell (5th, 1:58.67)